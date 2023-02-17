2023 bp MY GBS Finance summer internship programme

Job summary

Are you in?

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. We want to be an energy company with purpose; one that is trusted by society, valued by shareholders, and motivating for everyone who works at bp. We’re building an IT organization that can drive our business ambitions, by being first into markets and delivering efficiencies through automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence to deliver our ambitions.



About the roles

As a Finance intern, you will be supporting resolution of BAU and complex issues as and when necessary, delivering finance group reporting services to the entities assigned, and support the delivery of timely and accurate reporting while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.



Activities you may involved in supporting the team includes:

Review and analysing potential fraud alerts. This may include travel & entertainment claims, payables and receivables related transactions.

Working with the internal stakeholders on various cases.

Assist in preparation of managerial reports as assigned and requested.

Transformation projects when assigned.

As the Global Business Services (GBS) organisation continues to grow and accommodates more, it has the opportunity to deliver additional value in six core areas:

Risk and control : Enhancing BP's business and system controls through improved governance and implementation of global process designs, systems templates and control frameworks.

Process effectiveness : Increasing cash and working capital delivery; improved process effectiveness and reliability through delivering an accurate outcome first time.

Process efficiency : Driving commonality of global processes and building these into standard templates to be incorporated into our ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) systems implementations and our continuous improvement activities across operational processes.

Quality service : Delivering enhanced customer services to the businesses we serve and BPs customers, through our well-trained, professional people.

Capability : Developing future leaders for the organisation through talent management BP and career mapping and developing deep expertise in the domain of process.

Business Partnering : Establishing a business strong understanding and developing a professional guidance to optimize and increase the business with our stakeholders and customer

To apply to this role, you will preferably need a 3.2 CGPA and above , or equivalent, in Finance , accounting or related technical or business field

, or equivalent, in , or related technical or business field You’ll also need to be in your final year of study or have 2 more years left

Creative problem solver with ability to perform well under pressure

Strong team player that is detail oriented with a highly disciplined approach to process and quality control

Ability to learn quickly, multi-task and self-manage priorities

Effective communication skills to interact with internal business partners

Proficiency in Microsoft Office applications (Word, Excel etc.).

Candidates that can join on 6th June 2023 for 3 months internship only will be considered

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal-opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

Online application, Online Tests, Video interview, Technical Interview, Offer and feedback

