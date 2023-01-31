2023 bp MY GBS Graduate Programme: Customer Analyst

Job summary

During this 2 years role holder will have a chance to work in a global and matrix organization focusing on Customer function. Role holder will be accountable to perform credit activities, accountable for the timely and accurate recording of cash receipts, direct debit run and matching invoices into the Accounts Receivable (AR) ledgers.



The main responsibility is to post cash to outstanding invoices and undertake the reconciliation of a variety of currency account reconciliations, adding to several specific accounting tasks from simple to medium transactions. Acting as support to the collections team, to ensure customer accounts are monitored and are tightly controlled and compliant with bp Policy.

Monthly book closing activities and reporting as per defined timelines

Understand the business and drive execution by:

Supporting sales to fulfill customer requirements

Keep close contact to sales by attending and/or organizing regular meetings

Be a business partner to balance the risk and enable the business

Understand related Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems and support ERP enhancements and developments

Participate in Continuous Improvement Initiatives and projects,

Support Power Business Intelligence (BI) by implementing best practices; initiate and raise "quick wins”where these are relevant. Look for opportunities in current processes by means of automation and transformation.

To apply to this role, you will preferably need a 3.2 CGPA and above , or equivalent in Economic , business admin, Finance, accounting or related technical or business field

Certain foundation in Order to Cash Process is an advantage

You’ll also need to be in your final year of study or have completed your degree .

. Customer Relationship management, Accounts Receivable, Cash Collection or Credit Management

Experience in an international environment is an advantage

Able to deal with complex situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus

Good interpersonal, influential, and decision-making skills in order to manage and maintain good relationships with key stakeholders.

Need to possess above average communication skills in spoken and written English. Need to quickly and accurately understand queries and requirements

Be a team player and collaborate with teams and individuals to achieve the team and business goals/objectives

Able to prioritise, handle urgent issues and situations, following through to resolution in a timely manner and focusing efforts to deliver business value, escalating properly if needed

Able to produce consistently high-quality information within tight deadlines

Candidates that can join on 1st August 2023 only will be considered

Perform the day-to-day operations (Manage customers orders, Review Customer credit limits, Follow up for customer payments etc.)

