2023 bp MY GBS Graduate Programme: Customer Analyst

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. We want to be an energy company with purpose; one that is trusted by society, valued by shareholders, and motivating for everyone who works at bp. We’re building an IT organization that can drive our business ambitions, by being first into markets and delivering efficiencies through automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence to deliver our ambitions.
About the roles
During this 2 years role holder will have a chance to work in a global and matrix organization focusing on Customer function. Role holder will be accountable to perform credit activities, accountable for the timely and accurate recording of cash receipts, direct debit run and matching invoices into the Accounts Receivable (AR) ledgers.
The main responsibility is to post cash to outstanding invoices and undertake the reconciliation of a variety of currency account reconciliations, adding to several specific accounting tasks from simple to medium transactions. Acting as support to the collections team, to ensure customer accounts are monitored and are tightly controlled and compliant with bp Policy.
Application Process
