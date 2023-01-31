2023 bp MY GBS Graduate Programme: Finance Analyst

Job summary

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. We want to be an energy company with purpose; one that is trusted by society, valued by shareholders, and motivating for everyone who works at bp. We’re building an IT organization that can drive our business ambitions, by being first into markets and delivering efficiencies through automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence to deliver our ambitions.



We are business process professionals, working as a unified organisation across finance, customer service, procurement, HR services, tax and other functional areas to fully support BP in its global operations and aims.Our license to operate is dependent on us being able to deliver silent running in the most efficient manner.



The GA/ARC(General Accounting/Accounting, Reporting and Control), Inter-company, Group Recharge or Fixed Asset Analyst is accountable in resolving BAU and complex issues as and when necessary, delivering finance group reporting services to the entities assigned, and support the delivery of timely and accurate statutory accounts and tax analyses while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.

To apply to this role, you will preferably need a 3.2 CGPA and above , or equivalent in finance and accounting or related technical or business field

Possess good knowledge of fundamental accounting, financial statements, and related concepts

Responsible for processing, monitoring, researching, and analysing accounting transactions and resolving related queries from internal and external stakeholders. This may include recurring payables, receivables, intercompany transactions, fixed assets related transactions etc.

Work with the internal/external stakeholders on various journal entries

Preparing of managerial reports as assigned and requested

Assists in finance related master data, coding in ERP (SAP, Oracle etc.)

Assists in Critical Month End, Quarter End and Year End processes including internal and external audit requests

Assists in finance transformation projects when assigned

Candidates that can join on 1st August 2023 only will be considered

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal-opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

Online application, Online Tests, Video interview, Technical Interview, Assessment center, Offer and feedback

