2023 bp MY GBS Graduate Programme: Procurement & Trading Analyst

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. We want to be an energy company with purpose; one that is trusted by society, valued by shareholders, and motivating for everyone who works at bp. We’re building an IT organization that can drive our business ambitions, by being first into markets and delivering efficiencies through automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence to deliver our ambitions.



GBS Procurement & Trading is integral to building bp's distinctive capabilities and enhancing key processes. In order to achieve this, we collaborate closely with the wider business trading, shipping and procurement teams across the globe to effectively build, segment and manage trades and our third party supply chains.



We are business process professionals, working as a unified organisation across finance, customer service, procurement, trading, HR services, tax and other functional areas to fully support BP in its global operations and aims, driving cutting-edge digital solutions and agile ways of working.



As the Global Business Services (GBS) organisation continues to grow and accommodates more, it has the opportunity to deliver additional value in six core areas:

Risk and control : Enhancing BP's business and system controls through improved governance and implementation of global process designs, systems templates and control frameworks.

: Enhancing BP's business and system controls through improved governance and implementation of global process designs, systems templates and control frameworks. Process effectiveness : Increasing cash and working capital delivery; improved process effectiveness and reliability through delivering an accurate outcome first time.

: Increasing cash and working capital delivery; improved process effectiveness and reliability through delivering an accurate outcome first time. Process efficiency : Driving commonality of global processes and building these into standard templates to be incorporated into our ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) systems implementations and our continuous improvement activities across operational processes.

: Driving commonality of global processes and building these into standard templates to be incorporated into our ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) systems implementations and our continuous improvement activities across operational processes. Quality service : Delivering enhanced customer services to the businesses we serve and BPs customers, through our well-trained, professional people.

: Delivering enhanced customer services to the businesses we serve and BPs customers, through our well-trained, professional people. Capability : Developing future leaders for the organisation through talent management BP and career mapping and developing deep expertise in the domain of process.

: Developing future leaders for the organisation through talent management BP and career mapping and developing deep expertise in the domain of process. Business Partnering : Establishing a business strong understanding and developing a professional guidance to optimize and increase the business with our stakeholders and customer

To apply to this role, you will preferably need a 3.2 CGPA and above , or equivalent, in supply chain , procurement, trading or related technical or business field

, or equivalent, in , or related technical or business field You’ll also need to be in your final year of study or have completed your degree

Execute day to day procurement & trading related operational tasks to ensure delivery meets business expectations and is consistent with set process performance indicators, applicable service level expectations and bp's core values.

Analysis and reporting utilising complex data sets, in support of trading, accounts payable and contracting activity

Leverage understanding of specific processes / systems

Highlight process gaps and inefficiencies; proactively seek solutions to increase efficiency & effectiveness

Candidates that can join on 1st August 2023 only will be considered

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal-opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

