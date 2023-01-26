2023 bp MY Graduate Programme: Digital Security (Information Security)

Job summary

Are you in?

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. We want to be an energy company with purpose; one that is trusted by society, valued by shareholders, and motivating for everyone who works at bp. We’re building an IT organization that can drive our business ambitions, by being first into markets and delivering efficiencies through automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence to deliver our ambitions.



About the roles

You’ll join our Digital Security focused team; with the resources of one of the world's largest technology departments and leading IT vendors at your fingertips. The Security team’s purpose is to enable bp’s low carbon ambition, through delivery, in a cyber safe way, of the underpinning transformation. Day to day activities will depend on which of the four roles you rotate across

Our core Information Security specialists build Customer trust and empower the business to understand cyber threats, identify vulnerabilities and manage cyber risks to their business operations. They advise on complex information security and risk management issues. A real challenge!

If delivering digital security policy, compliance, governance and risk advisory services, underpinned by automation and data is your passion, working within The Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) group would be an ideal fit.

Within Operational Security Management you’ll experience opportunities to design, deliver and manage critical operational security systems. This team enables active, intelligence and analytics-led incident response company-wide. Our 24x7 operations require advanced technical and investigative skills covering automation system security, all corporate solutions and Counter Threat & Intelligence tooling.

Or if Information Security Engineering is your future, you’ll have an opportunity to learn to build systems that remain dependable in the face of malware, error or mischance.

To apply to this role, you will preferably need a 3.2 CGPA and above , or equivalent, in computer science, Information security , IT, instrument & control engineering, psychology/sociology, management information systems, mathematics, statistics , physics or risk , compliance.

or equivalent, in computer science, , IT, instrument & control engineering, psychology/sociology, management information systems, mathematics, statistics , physics or risk , compliance. You'll also need to be in your final year of study or have completed your degree.

Candidates that can join on 1st August 2023 only will be considered

oneDigital early careers represent the future of digital at bp. Digital early careers are part of a global digital community who are helping to solve the most complex problems of the future. You will build your experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future and have a dedicated network of support to help you succeed. The oneDigital program is two years, comprising two 12-month rotations within a dedicated digital discipline. You will gain a breadth of experience as well as the opportunity to build technical depth to apply to the most complex problems of the future.Being analytical and logical. You’ll be keen on solving security problems in a creative manner to serve the businesses you support underpinned with a passion for enabling safe operations.You’ll enjoy exploring and experimenting with new and emerging technologies too and pitting your wits against cyber threats.

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal-opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

Online application, Online Tests, Video interview, Technical Interview, Offer and feedback

