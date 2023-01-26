2023 bp MY Graduate Programme: Digital Techn (Software Engineering)

Job summary

Are you in?

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. We want to be an energy company with purpose; one that is trusted by society, valued by shareholders, and motivating for everyone who works at bp. We’re building an IT organization that can drive our business ambitions, by being first into markets and delivering efficiencies through automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence. We are building a culture of success and providing our IT professionals the opportunities to grow and embrace the technologies to deliver our ambitions.



As a software engineer graduate you will be embedded within one of our software engineering teams and will learn the approaches and techniques to deliver business value. On the programme you'll be

Exposed to new technologies and learn to develop new solutions and products.

Developing software primarily using Java J2EE / C#.Net, Typescript, Go or other high-level languages.

Exposed to responsive mobile/web application development using React Native / Xamarin or other modern frameworks.

To apply to this role, you will preferably need a 3.2 CGPA and above , or equivalent, in computer science, computer engineering, Software Engineering , management information systems, electrical/electronic engineering or Maths.

To be in your final year of study or have completed your degree.

A confirmed grasp of development fundamentals (in high-level languages such a C#/Java/Python/R) with desire and eagerness to learn more. Getting the basic's right will be key to your advancement in the field and will be the foundation through grow.

An understanding of modern development methodologies (Agile using Scrum and/or Kanban) with real-world experience in automations using Python or other high-level languages. Even if you're new to coding, demonstrate your ability to rapidly explore new technologies.

Candidates that can join on 1st August 2023 only will be considered

oneDigital early careers represent the future of digital at bp. Digital early careers are part of a global digital community who are helping to solve the most complex problems of the future. You will build your experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future and have a dedicated network of support to help you succeed. The oneDigital program is two years, comprising two 12-month rotations within a dedicated digital discipline. You will gain a breadth of experience as well as the opportunity to build technical depth to apply to the most complex problems of the future.Analytical and logical, you’ll be keen on software development and looking to learn and collaborate among our skilled software developers. To apply to this role you'll need



As this is a technical role within the on-demand video interview stage a short coding test will follow the interview.



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal-opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status

Online application

Online Tests

Video interview

Technical Interview

Offer and feedback

