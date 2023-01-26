2023 bp MY Graduate Programme: Digital Technology (Data Engineering)

Are you in?
Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. We want to be an energy company with purpose; one that is trusted by society, valued by shareholders, and motivating for everyone who works at bp. We’re building an IT organization that can drive our business ambitions, by being first into markets and delivering efficiencies through automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence. We are building a culture of success and providing our IT professionals the opportunities to grow and embrace the technologies to deliver our ambitions.
About the roles
It’s all about the data! There is no surprise that data is a seamless fabric that pervades every corner of our planet, making it the most valuable renewable resource. Data’s value stems from its potential to be distilled into an essential commodity. In its most refined state, data can be transformed into knowledge which powers decision making and provides opportunities for operational efficiencies and increased revenue.
Come blaze passion into designing, building, and integrating big data with the Data Engineering team to help make data and its pipelines more useful to the enterprise. Supercharge your human operating system and learning capacity while experimenting with new technology products, building, and maintaining data structures and architecture for data ingestion and processing. You’ll learn techniques, approaches and help develop technology products that enable data discovery, visualisation, and insights.
About You
As this is a technical role if you are successful in progressing to the on-demand video interview stage a short coding test will follow the interview.
Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.
As the above