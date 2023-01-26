2023 bp MY Graduate Programme: Digital Technology (Data Engineering)

Job summary

Are you in?

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. We want to be an energy company with purpose; one that is trusted by society, valued by shareholders, and motivating for everyone who works at bp. We’re building an IT organization that can drive our business ambitions, by being first into markets and delivering efficiencies through automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence. We are building a culture of success and providing our IT professionals the opportunities to grow and embrace the technologies to deliver our ambitions.



About the roles

It’s all about the data! There is no surprise that data is a seamless fabric that pervades every corner of our planet, making it the most valuable renewable resource. Data’s value stems from its potential to be distilled into an essential commodity. In its most refined state, data can be transformed into knowledge which powers decision making and provides opportunities for operational efficiencies and increased revenue.



Come blaze passion into designing, building, and integrating big data with the Data Engineering team to help make data and its pipelines more useful to the enterprise. Supercharge your human operating system and learning capacity while experimenting with new technology products, building, and maintaining data structures and architecture for data ingestion and processing. You’ll learn techniques, approaches and help develop technology products that enable data discovery, visualisation, and insights.



About You

Apply your insatiable curiosity to create data ingestion patterns and deliver data to consumers

Develop queries or algorithms to ingest data from various sources into a cloud-based environment and data ecosystem

Build required infrastructure for optimal extraction, transformation and loading of data

Assist in preparing big data infrastructure for large-scale data intensive applications

Optimise and engineer cloud architectures, data storage technologies

To apply to this role, you will preferably need a 3.2 CGPA and above , or equivalent in Computer Science, Management Information Systems, Software Engineering, Data Engineering , Computer Engineering or related technical or business field.

You'll also need to be in your final year of study or have completed your degree.

Experience designing, testing, optimizing, and troubleshooting ETL solutions.

Experience writing software in one or more programming languages (e.g. Python, Java, Scala).

Experience with database technologies and SQL.

Candidates that can join on 1st August 2023 only will be considered

oneDigital early careers represent the future of digital at bp. Digital early careers are part of a global digital community who are helping to solve the most complex problems of the future. You will build your experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future and have a dedicated network of support to help you succeed. The oneDigital program is two years, comprising two 12-month rotations within a dedicated digital discipline. You will gain a breadth of experience as well as the opportunity to build technical depth to apply to the most complex problems of the future.

As this is a technical role if you are successful in progressing to the on-demand video interview stage a short coding test will follow the interview.



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

Online application

Online Tests

Video interview

Technical Interview

Offer and feedback

