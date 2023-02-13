2023 bp Malaysia GBS People & Culture Services summer internship progr

Job summary

Are you in?

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. We want to be an energy company with purpose; one that is trusted by society, valued by shareholders, and motivating for everyone who works at bp. Our global business services (GBS) organisation is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp's business processes across the globe. We are business process professionals, working as a unified organisation across finance, customer service, procurement, trading, HR services, tax and other functional areas to fully support BP in its global operations and aims, driving cutting-edge digital solutions and agile ways of working.



About the role?

You will be part of the people & culture services team in delivering the daily operation in the aim to support our employees or customer with the best experience while ensuring compliant to policies, process and regulation.



Activities you may involved in supporting the team includes:

Respond and resolve queries from employees, line manager or people advisors

Complete service requests with high quality & stipulated timeline. This may include data maintenance,

letter generations, data validation/reconciliation, reports generation.

Process documentations

Support team lead in ad hoc project activities or data analysis.

Risk and control: Enhancing BP's business and system controls through improved governance and implementation of global process designs, systems templates and control frameworks.

Enhancing BP's business and system controls through improved governance and implementation of global process designs, systems templates and control frameworks. Process effectiveness: Increasing cash and working capital delivery; improved process effectiveness and reliability through delivering an accurate outcome first time.

Increasing cash and working capital delivery; improved process effectiveness and reliability through delivering an accurate outcome first time. Process efficiency: Driving commonality of global processes and building these into standard templates to be incorporated into our ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) systems implementations and our continuous improvement activities across operational processes.

Driving commonality of global processes and building these into standard templates to be incorporated into our ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) systems implementations and our continuous improvement activities across operational processes. Quality service: Delivering enhanced customer services to the businesses we serve and bp's customers, through our well-trained, professional people.

Delivering enhanced customer services to the businesses we serve and bp's customers, through our well-trained, professional people. Capability: Developing future leaders for the organisation through talent management bp and career

To apply to this role, you will preferably need a 3.2 CGPA and above, or equivalent , Degree in business or Human Resources.

, Degree in business or Human Resources. To be in your penultimate year of study, or your final year but continuing your education with a master’s degree in the next academic year.

but continuing your education with a master’s degree in the next academic year. Strong analytical skills

Strong team player that is detail oriented with high integrity in data privacy

Effective communication skills to interact with internal/external business partners

Digital fluency – strong systems and computer skills, proficiency in Microsoft Office Office applications

and analytical support tools.

and analytical support tools. Candidates that can join on 6th June 2023 for 3 months internship only will be considered

As the Global Business Services (GBS) organisation continues to grow and accommodates more, it hasthe opportunity to deliver additional value in six core areas:



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal-opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

Online application

Online Tests

Video interview

Technical Interview

Offer and feedback

As the above