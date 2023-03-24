2023 bp Malaysia digital summer internship (July Intake) programme

Job summary

Are you in?

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. We want to be an energy company with purpose; one that is trusted by society, valued by shareholders, and motivating for everyone who works at bp. We’re building an IT organization that can drive our business ambitions, by being first into markets and delivering efficiencies through automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence. We are building a culture of success and providing our IT professionals the opportunities to grow and embrace the technologies to deliver our ambitions.



About the role?

Enterprise Technology and Service Engineering provide the strategic technology platforms on which digital business solutions are built. These solutions will help turn our net zero ambitions into reality. As an intern, you will enable our business to deliver on these aspirations.



As an enterprise technology engineer intern you will be embedded within one of our multi-disciplinary platform engineering teams and will learn the approaches and techniques to deliver high-value, highly scalable and resilient platforms to support the enterprise



As a Service Engineer Intern, you will be embedded within a dynamic engineering-focused team, learning about new platform products and services. You will execute operational support activities according to documented service procedures and work instructions and help your team to deliver service improvements that maximize operational efficiency



As a Software Engineer intern, you will be embedded within one of our software engineering teams and will learn the approaches and techniques to deliver business value. On the programme, you'll be

Exposed to new technologies and learn to develop new solutions and products.

Developing software primarily using Java J2EE / C#.Net, Typescript, Go, or other high-level languages.

Exposed to responsive mobile/web application development using React Native / Xamarin or other modern frameworks.

To apply to this role, you will preferably need a 3.2 CGPA and above, or equivalent , in computer science, software engineering, computer engineering, or management information systems

, in computer science, software engineering, computer engineering, or management information systems To be in your penultimate year of study, or your final year but continuing your education with a master’s degree in the next academic year.

but continuing your education with a master’s degree in the next academic year. A confirmed grasp of development fundamentals (in high-level languages such as C#/Java/Python/R) with a desire and eagerness to learn more.

An understanding of modern development methodologies (Agile using Scrum and/or Kanban) with real-world experience in automation using Python or other high-level languages.

Candidates that can join on 3rd July 2023 for 3 months only will be considered

As aIntern,you will be embedded within one of our platform engineering teams and will learn the approaches and techniques to deliver high value, highly scalable and resilient platforms to support the enterprise. You will be exposed to new technologies and learn to build, maintain, and administer platforms across the enterprise.Analytical and logical, you’ll be keen on software development and looking to learn and collaborate among our skilled software developers. To apply for this role you'll need

As this is a technical role within the on-demand video interview stage a short coding test will follow the interview.



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal-opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

