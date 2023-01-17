2023 bpx energy Legal Intern

Job summary

bpx energy’s intern program provides students of various levels an opportunity to gain experience in the different occupational disciplines that comprise our upstream energy business. During an internship you can expect to develop a range of competencies and skills through on the job and project-based training.

The Legal Intern will provide support for a variety of legal-related activities, including research, analysis, writing and counselling clients on a range of legal issues (e.g., oil and gas, contracts, environmental, and litigation). The focus will be to assist bpx energy in managing the identified risks inherent in its business. bpx energy typically does not hire lawyers directly out of law school, consequently this position should be viewed as an excellent opportunity to gain experience and build relationships for the future.



At bpx energy, we think big and embrace change. We strive to be modern, innovative, and collaborative within every function of our business. Our mission is to become the premier onshore operator in the United States.



bpx energy is bp’s US onshore oil and gas business. bpx energy has world-class unconventional assets which span across Texas and Louisiana. We focus on delivering free cash flow not only by continued strong returns and operational performance, but also by relentless innovation aimed at making our business even safer, smarter and more environmentally sustainable.



Did You Know?

• We introduced and conducted leak detection, quantification, and repairs using drone-mounted sensors to help inspect equipment more efficiently in the field.

• bpx energy powers homeless shelters by funding $350,000 a year to relieve shelters of the necessary and costly burden of utility expenses.

• The “X” in bpx stands for exploration – both the search for new oil and gas resources as well as for new ideas and methods to fundamentally improve the business.



At bpx energy, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. What we are looking for We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Minimum Requirements

• Ability to work independently and take ownership of projects

• Detail-oriented with the ability to organize and manage multiple tasks in a fast-paced environment

• Superior communication (written and verbal), research, and analytical skills

• 1L or 2L student at an ABA accredited law school

• Must be available for continuous 11-week period for duration of internship: May 22nd – August 4th, 2023



Preferred Requirements

• Working knowledge of Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Teams and SharePoint

• Demonstrated interest in oil, gas, and energy law

• Capability and desire to build knowledge in new areas of law

• Internships are not available for students who have completed their degree or who will graduate prior to the conclusion of the internship

