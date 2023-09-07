2024 bp MY I&E Digital Design (UX/UI) summer internship (April Intake) programme

Our digital design team is working to humanize digital innovation in bp. We use design to help people engage with our company and with digital technology in new ways, empowering better experiences, safer operations and a more sustainable future. By joining our team, you will have access to resources from one of the world's largest technology departments and exposure to design projects across the breadth of bp global operations.
Entity:Innovation & Engineering
Business Support Group
Job Family Group:
Our digital design team is working to humanize digital innovation in bp. We use design to help people engage with our company and with digital technology in new ways, empowering better experiences, safer operations and a more sustainable future. By joining our team, you will have access to resources from one of the world's largest technology departments and exposure to design projects across the breadth of bp global operations.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Are you in?
Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. We want to be an energy company with purpose; one that is trusted by society, valued by shareholders, and motivating for everyone who works at bp. We’re building an IT organization that can drive our business ambitions, by being first into markets and delivering efficiencies through automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence. We are building a culture of success and providing our IT professionals the opportunities to grow and embrace the technologies to deliver our ambitions.
About the roles
You’ll have the chance to work on a variety of different projects within our digital design teams – giving you end-to-end experience within a modern and pioneering design studio where you can really develop your user experience (UX) and/or user interface (UI) design skills.
Day-to-day activities will depend on which of the five design roles you rotate across:
Requirements
Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal-opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
Please note: you can apply to 1 bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year then we will only process the first application you make, and you’ll be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Design, Design Operations, Design Strategy, Digital Products, Graphic Design, User Experience (UX), User Interface (UI) Design
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.