2024 bp MY I&E Digital - Enterprise, Tech and Service Engineering summer internship (April Intake) programme

Job summary

Enterprise Technology and Service Engineering provide the strategic technology platforms on which digital business solutions are built. These solutions will help turn our net zero ambitions into reality. As an intern, you will enable our business to deliver on these aspirations.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Enterprise Technology and Service Engineering provide the strategic technology platforms on which digital business solutions are built. These solutions will help turn our net zero ambitions into reality. As an intern, you will enable our business to deliver on these aspirations.



Job Description:

Are you in?

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. We want to be an energy company with purpose; one that is trusted by society, valued by shareholders, and motivating for everyone who works at bp. We’re building an IT organization that can drive our business ambitions, by being first into markets and delivering efficiencies through automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence. We are building a culture of success and providing our IT professionals the opportunities to grow and embrace the technologies to deliver our ambitions.

About the role?

As an Enterprise technology engineer intern you will be embedded within one of our multi-disciplinary platform engineering teams and will learn the approaches and techniques to deliver high-value, highly scalable and resilient platforms to support the enterprise.

As a Service Engineer Intern, you will be embedded within a dynamic engineering-focused team, learning about new platform products and services. You will execute operational support activities according to documented service procedures and work instructions and help your team to deliver service improvements that maximize operational efficiency.

As a Platform Engineer Intern, you will be embedded within one of our platform engineering teams and will learn the approaches and techniques to deliver high value, highly scalable and resilient platforms to support the enterprise. You will be exposed to new technologies and learn to build, maintain, and administer platforms across the enterprise.

Successful interns can get the opportunity to rejoin as a graduate of the One Digital Early Careers programme. This is a two-year programme, comprising two 12-month rotations that will provide a range of foundational career experiences and a gateway to an exciting and rewarding digital career!

Requirements

Analytical and logical, you’ll be keen on software development and looking to learn and collaborate among our skilled software developers. To apply for this role, you'll need

To apply to this role, you will preferably need a 3.2 CGPA and above, or equivalent , in computer science, software engineering, computer engineering, or management information systems.

, in computer science, software engineering, computer engineering, or management information systems. To be in your penultimate year of study, or your final year but continuing your education with a master’s degree in the next academic year.

A confirmed grasp of development fundamentals (in high-level languages such as C#/Java/Python/R) with a desire and eagerness to learn more. Getting the basics right will be key to your advancement in the field and will be the foundation for grow.

An understanding of modern development methodologies (Agile using Scrum and/or Kanban) with real-world experience in automation using Python or other high-level languages. Even if you're new to coding, demonstrate your ability to rapidly explore new technologies.

Candidates that can join on 3rd April 2024 only will be considered.

As this is a technical role within the on-demand video interview stage a short coding test will follow the interview.

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal-opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

Please note: you can apply to 1 bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year then we will only process the first application you make, and you’ll be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Application Development, Computer Science, Enterprise Technologies, Software Development



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.