2024 bp MY I&E Graduate Programme: Digital Techn (Digital Design UX/UI)

Job summary

Our digital design team is working to humanize digital innovation in bp. We use design to help people engage with our company and with digital technology in new ways, empowering better experiences, safer operations and a more sustainable future. By joining our team, you will have access to resources from one of the world's largest technology departments and exposure to design projects across the breadth of bp global operations.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Are you in?

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. We want to be an energy company with purpose; one that is trusted by society, valued by shareholders, and motivating for everyone who works at bp. We’re building an IT organization that can drive our business ambitions, by being first into markets and delivering efficiencies through automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence. We are building a culture of success and providing our IT professionals the opportunities to grow and embrace the technologies to deliver our ambitions.



About the roles

You’ll have the chance to work on a variety of different projects within our digital design teams – giving you end-to-end experience within a modern and pioneering design studio where you can really develop your user experience (UX) and/or user interface (UI) design skills.



Day-to-day activities will depend on which of the five design roles you rotate across:

Our product and service design experts shape the design aspects of a digital product, covering UX / UI to a website, platform or mobile application. They also integrate and connect all aspects of digital products and services, including design thinking.

If you enjoy writing, storytelling or visual design, working within digital content design would be an ideal fit. This team owns and develops content for bp’s digital solutions and tools, including copywriting, content strategy, digital marketing and graphic design (e.g., print, digital, photography and video).

Our designs are only successful if supported by effective research. The UX research team oversees and plans research aspects of design and user experience to add valuable insights to design processes. This includes measuring the user experience by collecting feedback, analyzing trends and conducting usability testing.

If design engineering is your future, you’ll have an opportunity to help define the technology, tools, architecture and engineering for design in bp. This is a broad and interesting domain, that combines design creativity with developer skills to execute full-stack design for digital outputs, including pattern libraries, frameworks and mobile interfaces.

Within design operations you’ll have an opportunity to coordinate design projects and support operational delivery. This team plans and executes all design operations and design business engagements with key stakeholders, as well as scopes design requests and studio resourcing.

One Digital

oneDigital early careers represent the future of digital at bp. Digital early careers are part of a global digital community who are helping to solve the most complex problems of the future. You will build your experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future and have a dedicated network of support to help you succeed. The oneDigital program is two years, comprising two 12-month rotations within a dedicated digital discipline. You will gain a breadth of experience as well as the opportunity to build technical depth to apply to the most complex problems of the future.



Requirements

You are keen to tackle big, meaningful design challenges and have a passion for helping. You enjoy experimenting with emerging design trends and technologies, while creating positive human experiences too.





To apply to this role, you will preferably need a 3.2 CGPA and above, or equivalent , in human computer interaction, Service, product or user design, Design Strategy and Innovation, communications, computer science or an equivalent creative/technical field of study.

, in human computer interaction, Service, product or user design, Design Strategy and Innovation, communications, computer science or an equivalent creative/technical field of study. You’ll also need to be in your final year of study or have completed your degree.

We also value skills in Lean UX or Agile methods like Scrum or Kanban, or experience working in a collaborative, agile environment.

Candidates that can join on 1st August 2024 only will be considered.



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal-opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

Please note: you can apply to 1 bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year then we will only process the first application you make, and you’ll be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Content Design, Design, Design Strategy, Graphic Design, User Experience (UX), User Interfaces (UI)



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.