2024 bp Thailand One Commercial Summer Intern Program

The ‘One Commercial’ early careers programme represents bp's commercial ambitions across entities globally.
The capabilities and exposure provided via the programme position commercial early careers at the heart of bp’s strategy – providing resilient hydrocarbons, growing convenience & mobility and unlocking low carbon energy.
The ‘One Commercial’ programme gives you a breadth of opportunity to build your commercial skills and experiences which will allow you to understand the complete commercial value chain across bp. The commercial discipline is integral to achieve bp’s ambitions to provide reliable, affordable and lower carbon energy to the world and achieve net-zero.
CUSTOMER AND PRODUCTS
We’re gearing up for the future. At bp our goal for C&P is to deliver the future of mobility, energy and services for our customers by innovating with new business models and service platforms.
C&P will become a hub, housing our midstream, lubricants, aviation, sale of chemicals, mobility and convenience, marketing and our next-generation businesses, making it a highly integrated and interconnected organisation. And with safety being our core value, our commitment to safe and reliable operations will never change.
The roles and responsibilities across these businesses are varied. The precise nature of your role will be defined by your skills, your home entity as well as the needs of the business. As a ‘One Commercial’ intern, you might be:
As part of bp, you will also be able to take part in additional activities outside of your role, whether it be supporting local community initiatives or our bp Business Resourcing Groups and you are given the encouragement and time to participate.
Requirements:
Location
You will be located in Samut Sakhon Plant, Thailand
No Hybrid work.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is not available for remote working
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action
