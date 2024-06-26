2024 bp Thailand One Commercial Summer Intern Program

Job summary

Customers & Products



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group, Research & Technology Group



The ‘One Commercial’ early careers programme represents bp's commercial ambitions across entities globally.

The capabilities and exposure provided via the programme position commercial early careers at the heart of bp’s strategy – providing resilient hydrocarbons, growing convenience & mobility and unlocking low carbon energy. ​

The ‘One Commercial’ programme gives you a breadth of opportunity to build your commercial skills and experiences which will allow you to understand the complete commercial value chain across bp. The commercial discipline is integral to achieve bp’s ambitions to provide reliable, affordable and lower carbon energy to the world and achieve net-zero.​

CUSTOMER AND PRODUCTS

We’re gearing up for the future. At bp our goal for C&P is to deliver the future of mobility, energy and services for our customers by innovating with new business models and service platforms.



C&P will become a hub, housing our midstream, lubricants, aviation, sale of chemicals, mobility and ‎convenience, marketing and our next-generation businesses, making it a highly integrated and ‎interconnected organisation. And with safety being our core value, our commitment to safe and reliable operations will never change.



The roles and responsibilities across these businesses are varied. The precise nature of your role will be defined by your skills, your home entity as well as the needs of the business. As a ‘One Commercial’ intern, you might be:

Helping to respond to our customers’ needs and to dynamic markets

Building relationships with our external partners, collaborating across functions, segments and teams to deliver excellence

Working on projects and supporting your team to find the best solutions

Helping to make the best use of our assets and investments

Helping to maintain performance within your team and for bp as a company

Working across different parts of the energy value chain

Assisting in finding viable business models for decarbonisation and the energy transition

Partnering and working across bp entities to deliver integrated solutions

As part of bp, you will also be able to take part in additional activities outside of your role, whether it be supporting local community initiatives or our bp Business Resourcing Groups and you are given the encouragement and time to participate.

Be currently pursuing a bachelor’s or master’s degree in any discipline which could range from engineering, marketing, economics, business administration or relevant disciplines. Mechanical and automotive, Chemical engineering, Chemist, Logistics background is preferrable.

Computer skill MS-office.

Fair in English

be in your penultimate year of study, graduating between August 2024 and July 2025

You will be located in Samut Sakhon Plant, Thailand

No Hybrid work.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.