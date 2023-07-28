24x7 Customer Service Team Leader

Job summary

Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition. The role is responsible for delivering aviation's 24x7 customer service offer and providing customers an exceptional experience. This includes proactively generating price offers and insights, responding to customer price requests, fuel releases, queries and requests 24x7 and supporting new project activity to drive improvement in ways of working as per the Customer Excellence agenda. This includes team management and responsibility for team performance.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:

Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition.The role is responsible for delivering aviation's 24x7 customer service offer and providing customers an exceptional experience. This includes proactively generating price offers and insights, responding to customer price requests, fuel releases, queries and requests 24x7 and supporting new project activity to drive improvement in ways of working as per the Customer Excellence agenda. This includes team management and responsibility for team performance.



Job Description:

Customer Service Team Leader

In line with UAE's Emiratisation goals, we are encouraging UAE nationals to apply.

We also would like to emphasize that applications from female candidates are welcomed too.

In this role You will (be):

Lead Aviation's 24x7 customer service team, providing mentorship to the service coordinators to ensure outstanding services are provided to bp aviation’s customers globally

Respond to customer price requests, fuel releases, queries and requests 24x7

Support new project activity to drive improvement in ways of working within the Customer Excellence agenda

Establish the 24x7 teams' KPIs to monitor all customer’s queries resolution and responsiveness levels are met accordingly

What You will need to be successful:

Proficiency in English

Bachelor’s degree and / or equivalent experience in customer support

Min. 2 years of experience in customer service

Strong interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to build relationships and influence at all levels

Experienced at leading a customer support organization, enabling improved customer experience, efficiency and growth

Experience in building and leading successful teams

Excellent knowledge of the aviation business, experience in analyzing and developing complex processes and an ability to successfully articulate these to the customer and internal colleagues

Strong understanding of aviation & systems like Salesforce, pricing, airport systems, CEP

Track record of successfully implemented continuous process improvements



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Channel Management, Customer promise execution, Customer Segmentation, Customer service design, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Demand Management, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Operational pricing, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using insights dashboards



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.