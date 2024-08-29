Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

About Castrol India!

Castrol India, a key player in the global lubricant industry, operates under the bp Group, a major global energy company. Publicly listed in India, Castrol excels in automotive, industrial, and marine lubricants, with a century of market leadership. Our robust presence includes three blending plants, 330 distributors, and 100,000+ retail outlets.

We cultivate limitless success, offering employees a dynamic learning environment and opportunities. Here, you can develop your expertise or pursue a general management track. Be part of our legacy of encouraging top talent for leadership roles with both in India and worldwide.

We are currently looking for 3P Specialist - India

More details below:

Visit www.castrol.co.in for more.

About the role!



Anchor the RTM for B2C and Industrial business while internal functions and sales agency to drive efficiencies. Engaging with customers on operationalizing new activities/RTM models with the agency. Work on continuous improvement of the existing RTM more efficiencies and desired output.

What you will deliver!

Handling RTM spends within the permissible budget and preparing spend analysis at the required

frequency

• Driving continuous improvement and efficiencies in the RTM model

• Ensuring delivery on key projects like rural GTM, tele-sales, customer profiling etc

• Working with Smollan (3P) MIS team on key reports to derive actionable insights for business.

improvement

• Refreshing the business review format from time to time in line with business requirement

• Regularly spending time in the market to understand adherence to ways of working

• Engaging with Smollan to bring in cross industry standard processes

• Working closely with the learning and development team for effective roll out of training programs and

coordinating internally for an aligned training calendar

What you will need to be successful!

• Business experience - Sales and RTM in B2C business

• Experience of working in a matrix organisation

• Exposure to working in cross functional projects

Skills & Proficiencies

• Delivers and Robust RTM – Mastery

• Using operational tools to improve RTM efficiency – Mastery

• Vendor management and engagement - Mastery

• Cross functional Approach– Skilful

You will work with!

Cross functional exposure with Sales, Marketing, Legal, Finance and 3P Vendors.

You'll be fast paced team, crafting impact on business outcomes while influencing everyday execution on ground.



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.