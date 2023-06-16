Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. 3rd Party Analyst

3rd Party Analyst

3rd Party Analyst

  • Location United States of America - New Jersey - Wayne, United States of America - Texas - Houston
  • Travel required Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ064114
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

ABOUT THE ROLE: As a Third Party Analyst you will support the overall performance and execution of operations at assigned third party manufacturing sites, to ensure delivery of BP SC short and long-term performance objectives and coordinate the activities of many functions within the plant to achieve a successful outcome.

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group


Job Summary:

ABOUT THE ROLE:
As a Third Party Analyst you will support the overall performance and execution of operations at assigned third party manufacturing sites, to ensure delivery of BP SC short and long-term performance objectives and coordinate the activities of many functions within the plant to achieve a successful outcome.


Job Description:

Education:

  • Bachelor of Science Degree (preferably Supply Chain or Engineering) or equivalent with manufacturing and operations experience in lubricants, CP or chemical industry

Experience:

  • A minimum of 3 years experience in various supply chain functions
  • Exposure to blending and packaging of consumer goods, supplier relationships, and materials/production planning.
  • Effective at completing audits, driving root cause analysis, conflict resolution, and developing continuous improvements.
  • Knowledge of standard methodologies in supply chain management, plant operations, budgeting and supplier relationships
  • Broad understanding of manufacturing processes, logistics, and international trade

Skills & Competencies:

  • Manufacturing Management
  • Production Management
  • Project Management & Asset Maintenance
  • Safety & Quality Leadership
  • Continuous Improvement - Strategic

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment! We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!


Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Communication, Continual Improvement Process, Cost Management, Decision Making, Inventory Management, Leadership, Manufacturing, People Management, Production Management, Production Planning, Project Management, Supplier Performance Management, Supply chain development


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp