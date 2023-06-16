3rd Party Analyst

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

ABOUT THE ROLE: As a Third Party Analyst you will support the overall performance and execution of operations at assigned third party manufacturing sites, to ensure delivery of BP SC short and long-term performance objectives and coordinate the activities of many functions within the plant to achieve a successful outcome.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

ABOUT THE ROLE:As a Third Party Analyst you will support the overall performance and execution of operations at assigned third party manufacturing sites, to ensure delivery of BP SC short and long-term performance objectives and coordinate the activities of many functions within the plant to achieve a successful outcome.



Job Description:

Education:

Bachelor of Science Degree (preferably Supply Chain or Engineering) or equivalent with manufacturing and operations experience in lubricants, CP or chemical industry

Experience:

A minimum of 3 years experience in various supply chain functions

Exposure to blending and packaging of consumer goods, supplier relationships, and materials/production planning.

Effective at completing audits, driving root cause analysis, conflict resolution, and developing continuous improvements.

Knowledge of standard methodologies in supply chain management, plant operations, budgeting and supplier relationships

Broad understanding of manufacturing processes, logistics, and international trade

Skills & Competencies:

Manufacturing Management

Production Management

Project Management & Asset Maintenance

Safety & Quality Leadership

Continuous Improvement - Strategic

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment! We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Communication, Continual Improvement Process, Cost Management, Decision Making, Inventory Management, Leadership, Manufacturing, People Management, Production Management, Production Planning, Project Management, Supplier Performance Management, Supply chain development



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.