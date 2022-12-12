Site traffic information and cookies

ACG Wellwork Delivery Petroleum Engineer

  • Location Azerbaijan - East - Baku
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Subsurface Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 143467BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Would you to join bp to drive the Well Intervention Common Process in order to deliver robust and ambitious well work plans?

We are looking for ACG Wellwork Delivery Petroleum Engineer to join our team in Baku!

ACG is a giant oilfield that contributes significant and vital revenue for the government and people of Azerbaijan. As the field matures and the challenge of managing the base becomes more prominent, bp has committed to delivering an increase in well work activity in the coming years. This role sits in the Production Performance Squad and acts as the single point of accountability on all activities related to well work.

You will be working closely with Petroleum Engineers and Completions & Interventions Engineers deployed into the Production Management Squads across the field, as well as other stakeholders across the Wells and Subsurface Units.

Key responsibilities:

Providing support and leading where required the delivery of well opportunity progression through production HOPPER database CAVE (Capture, Assess, Visualize, Evaluation)

Leading well work prioritisation and review sessions

Leading new well work related technologies implementation: Work with Central Technology Teams Lead on planning and implementation of technology trials

Accountable for costs and Well Work Opex Budget management

Responsible for NDT (Not Drilling Time) calculations of rig and non-rig days per well per day as input into base case and budget estimates

Management of Key Performance Indicators related to Wellwork efficiency and provision of annual analysis

Ownership of economic calculations for Wellwork (NPV, IRR and surveillance value)

Well Intervention Common Process champion in the region ensuring consistent, fit-for-purpose approach to well intervention.

Supporting and leading where required on WETS (Well Work Evaluate Tracking System), SoR (Statement of Requirements) execution, right-scoping of intervention jobs, and After Action Reviews

Providing support and guidance required to field-wide strategic, as well as potentially any global (GSS led) projects that require regional experience and input

Contributing to and lead deferral investigations RCFA (Root Cause Failure Analysis) or 5WHYs related to their subject area

Essential knowledge, skills and experience!

  • Degree in Petroleum Engineering or equivalent technical degree

  • 8-10 years of relevant experience in oil & gas industry

  • Knowledgeable in Agile or Six sigma techniques

  • Proven track record of Safety and Environmental Leadership

  • Proven experience in Well intervention (rig workover, coiled tubing squeezes, stimulations, hydraulic fracturing), well inflow performance, production optimization, well completion practices

  • Proficient English and good presentation skills with effective interdisciplinary communication and oilfield development skills

  • Strong collaboration, interpersonal and relationship building skills with the ability to work in multidiscipline environment and communicate at all levels

  • Proficient in hiring, coaching and mentoring less experienced personnel

  • Azerbaijani citizenship

Desirable Criteria and Qualifications:

Business insight, encompassing an understanding of budgetary management and financial decision making

Cross-functional integration

Performance management and delivery track record

