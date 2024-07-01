AM/DM HSSE & C

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Customers & Products



HSSE Group



The key role of this position is to in supporting the plant HSSE & C in ensuring the highest standards of health, safety, security, and environmental practices within the factory. This role is pivotal in encouraging a safe and compliant work environment, implementing effective HSSE policies, and promoting a culture of continuous improvement.

This is a key job within manufacturing and given the strategic position of Paharpur plant, it provides an exciting opportunity for personal development and career progression within the Supply chain function for the right candidate.

Support Site in driving compliance to Company’s HSSE policies and programs.

Execution of improvements in the HSSE function at site in line with the site HSSE targets.

Responsible for implementing, and updating site HSSE procedures in line with company’s policy & procedures.

Strengthen safety culture amongst employees and contract workers through continual improvement and identifying process improvement opportunities.

Participate in incident / accident investigations and drive implementation of learnings from RCA’s, Near Misses, SLPia and HIRA through effective usage of available tools. Track closure of corrective and preventive actions of RCA and monitor implementation of lesson learned.

Ensuring legal compliance in relation to HSSE at site including implementation, monitoring, reporting, and submitting returns under the applicable laws i.e. Factories act & Rule, Environment Acts and rules, Petroleum act & rule, MSIHC rules, Factories act, Indian Electricity Act/Rule etc.

Liaison with external agencies at local/state/ Centre level and ensure all time audit readiness (Statutory & Customer audits) of the sites from HSSE point of view.

Responsible for performing and reviewing statutory task's closure as assigned under the online compliance monitoring system (Legatrix System).

Ensure appropriate documentation and records in relation to statutory compliance.

Support site in driving Company’s operating management system (OMS).

Ensure timely closure of action associated from Castrol Tools such as CAT (Castrol Action Tracker), RAT (Risk Assurance Tool), IRIS, Compass etc.

Implementation of ISO 14001 and 45001 management system and coordinate with internal & external partners.

Responsible for timely closure of any critical or major observations in ISO or customer audits Responsible for identifying training needs at business unit level, developing modules for addressing the gaps and effective training implementation.

Support & ensure Site Control of Work (CoW) in driving sustainable implementation company’s CoW policy.

Ensure & implementation of Life Saving Rules at site.

Organize trainings, Tool Box Talks and employee engagement sessions on HSSE.

Coordinated and organize events that promote safety at site e.g. safety week, fire service day, environment day etc., safety committee meetings, contractor safety meeting and campaigns to drive focused issues identified through risk assessments / incidents at site.

Proactively technical implementable solutions to address HSSE issues

Establish strong communication with site personnel including contractors and share HSSE performance, strategies, policies, standards & programs, lessons learned and best practices time to time with site team.

Identify and implement innovative ideas to reinforce positive HSE at site.

Keep track of the all applicable safety, health and loss prevention equipment design/ performance standards and facilitate implementation.

Conduct emergency response mock exercises and provide expertise in handling emergency response at the site.

Support the implementation & monitoring of the Driving Safety Standard (DSS)/rules/policies.

Ensure that all procedures falling under the ownership of this role are maintained and reviewed on the agreed frequency, kept up-to-date, and changes documented and reflected in OMS ONLINE as appropriate. Communicate any changes to the procedures that may impact understanding to the affected workforce.

Act as coordinator for Plant MoC (management of Change) system. Complete training on Lubricants MoC process and demonstrate competence in practicing the MoC process.

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering (Electrical /Mechanical / Chemical preferable) from reputed Institute.

Diploma in Industrial Safety or equivalent qualification in Safety.

Post Graduate diploma in Management (Industrial Safety & Environmental) is highly desirable

Constant engagement with local government authorities.

Safety awareness of contract workmen and vendors.

3-6 years of experience in Environmental Health & Safety in Manufacturing Industry.

Good understanding and knowledge of applicable industry and government safety, health and environment.

Experience in implementation of EMS / ISO standards.

Facilitator skills in team meetings, incident investigations, risk assessments and project planning.



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



