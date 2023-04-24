ANB Analyst

The role will support the Alliance Natural Gas Liquids (ANB) team within the Calgary Origination group. The role involves PnL generation and reconciliation, effective communication internally and externally, managing stakeholder requests and monitoring and execution of our contractual rights and obligations. The analyst will also support and contribute to deal origination opportunities within the Calgary Marketing and Origination team.
You will be working with a variety of internal (e.g. Accounting, Commodity risk, Origination) and external stakeholders (counterparties or customers). You should work diligently to develop and maintain strong, open-communication relationships with all of the stakeholders you interact with on a daily basis which will set you up for success.
The Calgary Origination group relies on internal collaboration, learning and a team-first mentality to be paramount. The team is passionate about maintaining and growing the success of the Calgary Origination platform by building and maintaining customer relationships and business development activities.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.