ANB Analyst

Job summary

The role will support the Alliance Natural Gas Liquids (ANB) team within the Calgary Origination group. The role involves PnL generation and reconciliation, effective communication internally and externally, managing stakeholder requests and monitoring and execution of our contractual rights and obligations. The analyst will also support and contribute to deal origination opportunities within the Calgary Marketing and Origination team.

Key Accountabilities:

Help with the modeling of the ANB business given the commercial understanding of our projected NGL production, NGL sales portfolio, estimates of BP costs, and allowable Aux Sable costs and inputs. This modeling will be the source inputs to our exposure reporting as well as our MtM profit and loss reporting

Work closely with Product Control and Risk Management team to model the business and make changes as appropriate

Work with Finance teams to ensure accrual accounting is done accurately

Work with Aux Sable and NGL Logistics and Marketing Teams to understand current and future production and flow scenarios

Assist with the smooth running of quarterly meetings with Aux Sable

Prepare and participate in presentations internally and externally as appropriate

Understand the contracts underpinning the ANB business and help ensure obligations are being met

Develop strong links with all the teams that touch ANB across GPTA

Support the activities of the ANB Originators/Team

Provide back-up to core team activities when team members are out of the office

Perform ad hoc analysis and tasks as needed

Education/Qualifications:

5+ years of related energy industry experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce, Finance, Business, Marketing or related discipline

Essential experience and qualifications:

Sound financial and Excel modelling skills

Ability to manage by influence to deliver results

Proven internal networking skills across GPTA offices and across functions

Attention to detail around contracts, optimization, planning, etc.

Excellent PowerPoint and presentation skills

Strong understanding of gas market (good comprehension of Alliance pipeline or NGL industry is preferred)

Strong experience working with customers

Experience dealing with difficult counterparties and ensuring BP's rights are protected

You Will Work With:

You will be working with a variety of internal (e.g. Accounting, Commodity risk, Origination) and external stakeholders (counterparties or customers). You should work diligently to develop and maintain strong, open-communication relationships with all of the stakeholders you interact with on a daily basis which will set you up for success.

The Calgary Origination group relies on internal collaboration, learning and a team-first mentality to be paramount. The team is passionate about maintaining and growing the success of the Calgary Origination platform by building and maintaining customer relationships and business development activities.

Why Join Us:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.