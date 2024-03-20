This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

The ANZ Country Security Manager plays a meaningful role in the ISC organization (Intelligence, Security and Crisis Management), ensuring the security of business operations across Australia and New Zealand. This position is specifically crafted to address the multifaceted security needs of bp's in-country businesses, with a pronounced focus on large retail operations and integrated energy projects.



This role is pivotal in bp's commitment to managing security risks responsibly, safeguarding our people, ensuring operational reliability, and upholding regulatory compliance. By coordinating closely with HSE&C and business teams, the role leads strategic security initiatives, ensuring a comprehensive and efficient security strategy across all operations.



Some of your responsibilities include -

Strategic and Operational Leadership: Serve as a key member of the AsPac Regional Security Leadership Team and Global M&C (Mobility & Convenience) Security Team, actively crafting security policies and projects.

Risk Management: Implement a comprehensive risk management strategy, focusing on the identification and assessment of threats and vulnerabilities, to tailor security measures for each business optimally.

Industrial Security Enhancement: Spearhead the integration of physical and technological measures to modernize and strengthen industrial security infrastructure.

Operational Oversight: Regularly conduct site visits to evaluate security measures, oversee the management of security incidents, and ensure operational integrity.

Crime Response: Develop and implement strategies to respond to criminal activities targeting bp's interests, representing ISC both internally and externally.

Collaboration: Work closely with HSE&C (Health, Safety, Environment & Carbon), various businesses, Digital Security, and external partners. Participate in key meetings, provide updates to leadership, and foster relationships to align with ISC objectives.

Security Advisory: Offer guidance to the business on security investment, planning & budgeting, and contractor oversight. Provide expertise and mentorship to enhance competitiveness, security effectiveness, and compliance.

Training and Engagement: Lead security training initiatives, supervise the Business Security Representative (BSR) network, and actively participate in industry forums to stay abreast of best practices.

Law Enforcement Support: Collaborate with law enforcement agencies, support intelligence activities, and contribute to the development of detailed threat assessments to bolster security operations.



What you'll bring -



Essential Education: Relevant academic and professional qualifications in security management or related fields.



Essential Experience:

Deep expertise in industrial security management, particularly in leading all aspects of the security operations of extensive retail environments and significant energy infrastructure.

Proven leadership capabilities, with a minimum of 5 years in a management role, preferably managing security across multiple locations for a renowned organization.

Proficient in operational and technical security measures, adhering to the comprehensive "deter, detect, deny, respond" framework

Experience in policy formulation and ensuring compliance, alongside effective collaboration with law enforcement entities.

Exceptional skills in engaging and liaising with operational up through executive level stakeholders across a large, matrixed organization.



Desirable Experience:

Prior experience with a leading multinational corporation will be considered a significant asset.

Certification in project management, specifically related to enhancing security measures and initiatives.

Background in behavioral analysis or psychological profiling, particularly in a security context.

Demonstrated innovative and critical thinking abilities, particularly in solving complex security issues in a dynamic environment

The Benefits -



bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who We Are’. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

Generous salary package including annual bonus program, 12% super, share offer & fuel discounts.

Work Needs Vehicle provided

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture.

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organization.



Travel Requirement:

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for people, Crisis and emergency response management, Information Security, Personal security awareness, Physical security systems and surveillance, Security policies and practices, Security risk assessment and planning, Workplace violence awareness and response



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.