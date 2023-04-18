ANZ Customer Procurement Advisor

Job summary

Join us in a crucial time of transition. We are bringing all of our finance and procurement activities for the group into one place, enabling better work.



The ANZ Procurement Manager will act as the primary business interface to business stakeholders across our Customers and Products business. This role is accountable for ensuring business stakeholders’ Procurement needs are met and outcomes delivered across the end to end procurement lifecycle.



Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



About the Role:

• Be the primary procurement business interface for the Customer Procurement team.

• Manage relationships with the Sourcing and Contracting and global Category teams to ensure they understand local market conditions, legislation, current and future business priorities and challenges.

• Drive value delivery and reporting; drive contract and process execution

• Manage and influence multiple teams across both Procurement and the Broader business to deliver value and purposeful outcomes.



About you:

• Strong stakeholder management and ability to influence

• Demonstrated experience in demand and business planning

• Successful delivery in working in cross geographical teams

• Skilled application in category management (strategy and delivery), sourcing and contracting, supplier management and commercial negotiations

• Strong financial and market analytical skills



The benefits:

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

• Generous salary package including annual bonus program, 12% super, share offer & fuel discounts

• Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture

• Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation

• Career development and mentoring programs