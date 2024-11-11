ANZ Senior Strategy Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet, and we know we can’t do it alone. We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders, and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. We believe that our teams are strengthened by diversity. We invite application from all suitable candidates regardless of your gender, race, sexual orientation, or neurodiversity. Bring what makes you YOU!

Purpose of the role

Leading the development of the Mobility Convenience & Midstream (MC&M) ANZ strategy, including options & recommendations to achieve the vision & objectives over the medium to longer term to drive profitability & improving returns. Lead annual strategy development processes with the leadership team and oversee the delivery of strategic projects aligned to the business’s strategy, working with stakeholders across the business.

Responsible for the origination & leadership of material/complex business development and growth opportunities to increase market position and execute the strategy. Provide commercial acumen & leadership to team, including economic evaluation of opportunities. Lead, mentor and develop high-performing strategy team ensuring they are delivering on strategic objectives, projects and analytics. Leadership accountability for network (and network team). Identify key risks & potential gaps in business performance against targets & business plans, allowing the business to predict & respond positively to changing conditions, at pace

Key Accountabilities

MC&M ANZ strategy & strategic priorities and roadmap, in partnership with leadership team

Annual strategy refresh process, working on collaboration with CFO and Finance Team

Business transformation roadmap to deliver the strategy

Strategic analysis of the operating environment & identification of potential medium to longer-term issues & trends that are of strategic significance to the MC&M ANZ business

Insights to support decision-making including competitor analysis, market trends & internal opportunities & liabilities

Business development opportunities & delivery of activity to capture these opportunities

Essential Skills and Experience

Consulting experience or similar essential

Extensive experience across fuels & convenience retail, supply &/or b2b, preferably in leadership & commercially oriented roles

Strong understanding of competitive market & proven ability to assess internal & external environments & plan actions

Exceptional verbal & written communication, presentation & stakeholder engagement skills at all levels, including executive level

Demonstrated structured problem-solving capability & hypothesis-led thinking and analysis, with proven experience driving business transformation from strategy development to execution

Analytical skills with the ability to oscillate between detail & high-level strategic perspectives

Record of turning visions into strategies & delivering creative solutions & action to drive improved business performance

Effective networking across businesses using resources to achieve solutions & strong ability to influence outside of the direct line

A self-starter, happy to seek out issues & opportunities and resolve proactively

Motivating & empowering leader, able to build consensus across business units, functions & geographies

Benefits of working with us

Career development and mentoring programs

Generous salary package including annual bonus program.

12% superannuation, Share options, and additional fuel discounts.

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave.

Please be aware that all bp Australia employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia.



