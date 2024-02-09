Job summary

Customers & Products



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. To help us achieve this we are transforming our convenience locations into a customer focused retail business.

We will achieve success by listening and acting in the best interests of our customers. ‘Who we are’ defines what we stand for at bp. It builds on our best qualities and those things that are most important to us – our commitment to safety, to speaking up if something doesn’t seem right, compliance, care for others and working together as one integrated bp team – while putting an even greater focus on how we can take bp to the next level.

We’re looking for an ANZ Trading Services Manager accountable for the leadership & implementation of bp’s Space Formats strategies including management of external Convenience partners.

Effective Leadership of the direct team, in addition to indirect leadership & influence of Retail Operations, Operations Excellence, Marketing, CVP&E, Procurement, Asset, HSE&C, I&E, Convenience Suppliers & Fix Convenience is critical to driving this implementation & execution of the Space strategy and the delivery of sustained growth of our Convenience business.

In addition, accountability for the leadership of space planning (Micro & Macro), space performance and format development for Convenience across ANZ including for space optimization opportunities, cluster development, range optimization and on shelf inventory management to drive sales growth and availability.

What you can expect in the role:

Ensure personal and team compliance with safety, ethics and compliance policies and processes, follows procedures, and provide an exemplary display of BP’s Values & Behaviors and Leadership Expectations.

A critical focus on Safety-first: Deliver activities & programs through a safety lens, ensuring a considered offer that’s fit for purpose for operations to deliver at site, without compromising risk. This extends to influencing supplier behaviours & commitment to safety re deliveries & fit for purpose equipment.

Genuine customer-centricity - Deliver sustainable growth by putting the customer perspective front of mind.

A commercial mindset - Optimisation of customer-focused retail store offers using effective category management and vendor management across Supply Chain & Space/formats, to expand the retail business in a cost-efficient and sustainable manner.

Execution of strategy - Responsible for space optimization opportunities, cluster development, range optimization and on shelf inventory management (in collaboration with Fulfilment team) to drive sales growth and availability. Be responsible for format development supporting emerging categories, cross channel buying groups and franchise working closely to support Partnerships Team.

Performance management & growth - Accountable for space planning (micro & macro), space performance and format development & execution for Convenience This includes being responsible for macro space elasticity, replenishment planning, category and product space & shelf performance including supporting category strategy developments and interfacing with Fulfilment team to maximize on shelf availability and demand forecasting inputs.

Influencing & influencing growth & optimisation - Collaborate with Merchandise and Food team develop optimal category flow, product adjacencies and space optimization.

What we would like to see you bring:

Tertiary qualification in either Marketing, Commerce, Business or related discipline

Strong personal impact that inspires and motivates a diverse team and influence effectively across the organisation. Analytic, problem solving

Ability to build strong relationships externally managing bp’s 3rd party supply chain partnerships and a strong commercial mentality

Strong strategic thinking and detailed planning skills & ways of working. Proven and demonstrable track record in delivery on performance improvement.

Proven ability to deliver stretching targets in a fast paced environment.

Highly proficient in problem solving and open thinking.

Highly competent in communication and influencing.

Proficiency with digital workplace tools such as MS OneNote and Teams

Deep experience in Supply Chain/Fulfillment, Retail Operations, Category Management.

Sound technical understanding of Space & Format principles, gained through hands on experience.

Demonstrated experience working in a retail business and competitive market with demonstrated ability to assess the external environment and competitors to inform decision-making & enhance commercial business performance.

Why join us?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



