Production & Operations



Operations Group



This exciting role is responsible for delivering reliability and maintenance activities, using sound technical and analytical capabilities to provide guidance on the best approach to ensure the safety, efficiency and reliability of operations.



We are looking for an Asset Performance Management (APM) Systems Specialist who will be accountable for partnering with the relevant bp’s disciplines and Innovation & Engineering (I&E) digital product management teams to sustain and continuously enhance APM solutions to support reliable ways of working in Production and Operations (P&O).

Support the integration, simplification, and user experience improvement of the APM products for bp Solutions reliability discipline with a deep focus on customer service and value delivery.

Act as the Authority for effective use of APM solutions to support a broad range of business activities related to equipment strategy, vulnerability, investigation, action management and reliability analytics.

Work with I&E digital technical teams and 3rd party vendors to resolve defects and performance issues related to APM products.

Identify and communicate integration and interface requirements between APM products and other business systems (e.g. CMMS, Production Deferral, Integrity Management, Operator Rounds products etc).

Represent reliability discipline in 3rd party product roadmap review and software upgrade decisions.

Build and lead across discipline APM user community to promote sharing of knowledge, experience and standard methodologies across P&O.

Support Reliability Excellence in standardising APM related workflows.

Support Reliability Excellence team in capability development around APM, including development and delivery of training materials and coaching site users.

Bachelor’s degree in engineering

7+ years experience in either an internal or external engineering role working in an oil and gas processing/refinery plant where APM products were deployed.

5+ years experience in leading data or digital technology transformation initiatives as business owner involving APM integrating with other system of records including Computerised Maintenance Management Systems, OSI Pi, Production Loss, Integrity Management and Equipment Master Tag databases

Deep knowledge of GE APM modules including Asset Strategy Management, Production Loss Accounting (PLA), Root Cause Analysis (RCA), Action Management, Reliability Analytics and Smart Signal

Good understanding of key reliability processes including Equipment Strategy, Vulnerability Studies, Root Cause Analysis, Action Management and Reliability Analytics

Good understanding of Maintenance Management, Operator Rounds and Integrity Management processes.

Sound knowledge of the relevant industry codes, standards and regulations and the ability to initiate guidance on the appropriate designs and systems to prevent, control and mitigate risks.

Experience in stakeholder engagement in global context.

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



