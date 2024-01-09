AR Analyst

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Responsible to ensure accurate cash disposition information and accurate forecasting figures is shared with the Group Treasury on daily/and or weekly basis. Build up and maintain professional relationship with all Business Partners. This includes having regular contact with internal / external stakeholders in order to reach yearly objectives / targets.



Job Description:

Understand the business and drive execution/Operations:

Perform cash forecast, manage cash flow (recollection & payment) to ensure that there are enough funds to pay suppliers.

Provide Accurate Cash Forecast ensuring Compliance to BP Global Cash & Bank guide and ensure relevant controls are in place in order to protect BP from Cyber Security Attacks.

Monitor cash forecasting. Ensure all Cash in Transit transactions are cleared on a timely basis.

Post in journal entries when required.

Perform Bank reconciliations and ensure all unreconciled items are addressed to the relevant stakeholders and follow up until that problem is resolved.

Prepare Bank reports and processing return cheques

Perform quarterly BSI and ensure all supporting documents are as per BSI SOP or DTP Recognize unusual transactions, trends, or variations and communicate findings and recommendations

Support preparation of documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close.

Perform or involved in Bank Guarantee Renewal Process.

Ensure delivery of critical requests from stakeholders viz. Cash Calls, Fund Transfer requests.

Liaise with the bank on any fund rejection.

Maintain and manage cash management system

Handle payment related queries with the bank/teams,

Responsible for researching and resolving problems within designated guidelines and researching through multiple database resources

Drive follow-up, share and provide resolution within the team and internal or external stakeholders.

Assisting in any other adhoc tasks to support the wider team with an aim to achieve organization objectives

Stakeholder management:

Maintain and develop working relationship with Cross functions internal or external GBS

This position’s primary interfaces are:

Internal

BP GBS Credit, Collections, A/R & Accounts Payable Team

BP Local Country or Regional Finance Team

BP Group Treasury

External

Banks

Auditors

System Support and knowledge:

Understand related ERP systems and support ERP enhancements and developments

Ensure all system upgrades and changes are handled in timely and accurate manner , carry out testing and training

Project Management involvement & support

Active involvement in any Cash Management, Cash & Banking strategic, operations or system related projects

Participate in Continuous Improvement Initiatives and projects

Support Power BI solutions by implementing best practices; initiate and raise „quick wins” where these are relevant. And look for opportunities in current processes by means of automation and transformation

Operational/Strategic/Audit Compliance :

Ensure compliance with BP, legal and regulatory requirements applying to the department’s activity like the Cash and Banking Guide/ Policy, QMS/EMS Policy etc.

Ensure the established Process Controls (Framework) are kept and followed up, raise any gap identified and follow with the relevant PCO and teams responsible to perform them.

Ensure compliance to all statutory and audit requirements by ensuring that all Primary controls are in place.

Ensuring all Process documentations (SOPs or DTPs) are up-to-date, meet required quality standards and is accurate.

Mandatory Health and Safety Requirements:

Complying with all BP’s Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) policies and procedures including, wearing of personal protective equipment (PPE); accident, injury incident and near miss reporting; and the correct use of equipment

Complying with all HSSE directions of your line manager or HSSE Manager

Participating in HSSE training and discussions, workplace inspections and audits, and assist in the resolution of health and safety issues as required

Contributing to successful implementation of HSSE programmers and initiatives

Complying with BP’s Code of Conduct, taking a professional and disciplined approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency and fairness. Our procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws, presidential decrees and other regulations

Raising an immediate issue with the T&SL should any concern come to light regarding the ability of a supplier to meet BP HSSE standards.

Qualification & Experience and Competencies

Bachelor’s Degree in Economics, Business, Finance, Accounting or related field with relevant language skills.

Minimum of 3 years of experience in managing cash and banking activities, general and / or financial accounting, accounts receivable, cash application operations.

Experience dealing/working with treasury, cash management.

Shared service Centre experience; preferably in oil and gas industry/or any multinational

Relevant systems knowledge – AS 400 and SAP, etc.

MS Office experience

English, B2-C1

Skills and competencies

Language and Interpersonal skills with particular focus on client responsiveness

Good Analytical and numerical skills with sound financial awareness

Good interpersonal, influential and decision-making skills in order to manage and maintain good relationships with key stakeholders.

Able to deal with complex situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus

Able to consistently review and adapt approach and style to meet ever changing requirements.

Able to manage conflicting work issues and deadlines to ensure deliverables are met and knows when to escalate urgent matter on timely manner.

Able to priorities, handle urgent issues and situations, following through to resolution in a timely manner and focusing efforts to deliver business value, escalating properly if needed

Able to produce consistently high quality information within tight deadlines

Being able to work under fast paced environment

Detail oriented



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

