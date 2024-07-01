AR Analyst

Job summary

Finance



Finance Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to tackle some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Key Responsibilities

Allocation of incoming payments including Direct Debit allocation, wire transfer, cheques)

Monitoring of open items / overdue payments / accounts and payment runs

Looking after returned funds, deductions and other differences

Preparation of manual posting documents, posting against provisions

Prepare reports and supervise / verify master data and taking part in closing activities

Handle payment discrepancies by investigating and resolving issues related to short payments, overpayments, and unidentified payments.

Handling the TDS deductions and reconciliation

Maintain up-to-date and accurate records of all cash receipts.

Ensure all transactions are recorded in compliance with company policies and accounting principles.

Analyze payment patterns and provide insights to improve cash application processes.

Liaise with customers/sales team to resolve payment issues and clarify discrepancies.

See opportunities for improvements in execution to improve efficiency and accuracy in cash application.

Participate in projects sought at automating and streamlining cash application processes.



Qualifications:



- Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration, or a related field.

- validated experience in a similar role. of 4-7yrs.

- Strong understanding of accounting principles and accounts receivable processes.

- Proficiency in financial software and ERP systems

- Sophisticated Excel skills and familiarity with data analysis tools.

- Strong attention to detail and accuracy.

- Effective communication and interpersonal skills.

- Ability to work independently and as part of a team in a fast-paced environment.







Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.