AR Analyst

Finance



Finance Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big sophisticated challenges that matter for the future.

We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our best-in-class team?



Understand the business and drive execution/Operations:

Perform the day-to-day processing of cheques, Direct Debit run, EFT/wire transfers, AR transactions to ensure that cash receipts are recorded in the AR ledger on an effective, up-to-date and accurate manner.

Review and process refund transactions, deductions and other differences in adherence with the policy.

Review of auto posted transactions

Issue debit notes and credit notes in adherence with the policy.

Timely allocation of incoming payments, unapplied cash, and research on payment discrepancies

Lead the A/R sub ledger close and support preparation of documents / adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close.

Supervise and reconcile monthly, quarterly and yearly reports in charge of account reconciliation related queries

Provide support to the whole AR / Collections /Cash and Banking or Treasury/ team to ensure delivery of the team’s agreed targets.

Take care of a wide variety of ad-hoc queries and monitoring of customers’ accounts consistent with BP’s credit standards.

Responsible for researching and resolving problems within designated guidelines and researching through multiple database resources, and coordinating with collection teams /and or directly with customers as vital.

Maintaining the action to supervise and resolve outstanding A/R, Collections activities / issues which needs immediate attention in coordination with different collaborators.

Drive follow-up, share and provide resolution within the team and internal or external collaborators.

Review the weekly and monthly bank reconciliation to ensure no unidentified deposit and keeping tracks and reconciles daily/monthly AR balance

Maintain and develop working relationship with Cross functions internal or external GBS



BP GBS Credit, Collections, A/R & Accounts Payable Team

BP Local Country or Regional Finance Team

BP Group Treasury

Banks

Auditors



Understand related ERP systems and support ERP enhancements and developments

Project Management involvement & support

Participate in Continuous Improvement Initiatives and projects,

Support Power BI by implementing standard methodologies; initiate and raise „quick wins” where these are relevant. Look for opportunities in current processes by means of automation and transformation.

Maintain compliance with BP, legal and regulatory requirements applying to the department’s activity like the Cash and Banking Guide/ Policy, QMS/EMS Policy etc

Maintain the established Process Controls (Framework) are followed up, raise any gap identified and follow with the relevant PCO and teams responsible to perform them.

Maintain compliance to all statutory and audit requirements by ensuring that all Primary controls are in place.

Maintain Process documentations (SOPs or DTPs) up-to-date, meet required quality standards and is accurate.

Aligning with all BPs Health or equivalent experience, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) policies and procedures including, wearing of personal protective equipment (PPE); accident, injury incident and near miss reporting; and the correct use of equipment

Aligning with all HSSE directions of your line manager or HSSE Manager

Participating in HSSE training and discussions, workplace inspections and audits, and assist in the resolution of health and safety issues as the need arises

Contributing to successful implementation of HSSE programmes and initiatives

Aligning with BP’s Code of Conduct, taking a professional and focused approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency and fairness. Our procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws, presidential decrees and other regulations

Raising an immediate issue with the T&SL should any concern come to light regarding the ability of a supplier to meet BP HSSE standards.

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience in Economics, Business, Finance, Accounting or related field with relevant language skills.

Previous accounts receivable, cash application, master data or data analytical /customer service experience (3+ years)

Shared service centre experience preferably in oil and gas industry/or any multinational

Experience dealing/working with sales and external customers

Good Analytical and numerical skills with sound financial accounting experience.

Relevant systems knowledge – AS 400 and SAP

English, B2-C1

Good interpersonal, influential and decision-making skills in order to handle and maintain good relationships with key collaborators.

Able to deal with sophisticated situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus

Able to consistently review and adapt approach and style to meet ever changing requirements.

Able to handle conflicting work issues and deadlines to ensure deliverables are met and knows when to advance urgent matter on timely manner.

Able to prioritise, handle urgent issues and situations, following through to resolution in a timely manner and focusing efforts to deliver business value, advancing properly if needed

Able to produce consistently high quality information within tight deadlines

Being able to work under fast paced environment

Detail oriented



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.