AR Analyst

Role Purpose

This Role will focus on Vendor & customer segments in invoicing and payments activity. The focus of the role is on invoice & payment dispute reconciliations to ensure customers are accurately billed for product and/or services & customer / Vendors are paid correctly. BPs supply chain is complex due to the multitude of systems and interfaces, the variety of customer segments, and the various delivery channels used in the supply chain. This expectation of this role is to gain a strong understanding of the order to cash process to be able to understand and resolve issues accurately and within specific resolution (SLA) timeframes. This role requires high attention to detail and accuracy, good business process proficiency and the ability to work in a dynamic, fast paced environment with continuous improvement efforts while meeting daily deadlines.

Key Accountabilities

Resolve Vendor/customer invoice disputes in customer and vendor payments / invoicing.

Ability to prioritize contending demands and priorities.

Ability to raise critical issues and concerns regarding timing of receipt of required information to perform month, quarterly and annual tasks.

Setup customer contracts for billing

Manual invoicing and clearing of site customers balance for B2B customers

CTP Error monitoring and resolution

Coordinate all activities related to EV error correction/investigation. Ensure that it is adequate to the needs of the business and of GBSE ensuring high level of customer satisfaction with the support of the Line Manager.

Ensure communication on root causes for all type of errors, including system errors towards collaborators, drive proactive resolution on these.

The EV/Pulse Operation support analyst will constantly analyze the impact of the reported issues to be able to make accurate proposals related to the prioritization of the implementation of fixes.

Drive knowledge sharing and documentation related to error correction/investigation activities, develop training plan and ensure knowledge is embedded.

Record financial entries including invoice corrections and account adjustments within SAP system.

Proactively ensure closed loop resolution and customer satisfaction while working within a global CRM ticketing system.

Collaborate with internal and external BP partners to resolve customer issues.

Demonstrate a performance culture by contributing to the departments Balanced Scorecard metrics and provide input to business insights on delivery achievements and gaps.

Build, maintain and improve internal and external customer and BP Partner relationships resulting in positive customer experiences that drives improved customer satisfaction.

Should be able to create & process manual payment entries in SAP

Should have working knowledge of SAP SD and FI Module.

Should have knowledge of creating and building SAP scripting for Payments and Invoicing process.

Accountable to handle customer concerns and improvement of process.

Ability to process financial entries.

Should be well verse with Macros and have advance excel skills

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree

Minimum 6+ years of experience in a business to business (B2B) account management environment, working with payments, financial entries, debits / credits, invoice reconciliations.

SAP Accounting and invoice reconciliation experience

Advanced Excel experience

Performance oriented – proactive self-starter biased to do things before being asked; attention to detail and excellent organization skills; creative insight into problem-solving; able to multi-task, manage time and balance multiple priorities

Team oriented – actively promote a cooperative/positive team spirit and respect the diverse contributions of teams, partners and networks; create and build value for the company and its stakeholders



