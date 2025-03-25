Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as an AR Analyst

Job Purpose:

The Accounts Receivable (AR) Analyst is accountable for running and optimizing the accounts receivable process, including payment allocations, dispute resolution, and reporting. The role involves maintaining accurate financial records, analyzing collection trends, and collaborating with internal teams to address receivables-related issues. Ideal candidates have a Bachelors degree or equivalent experience in Finance or Accounting, 4–6 years of validated experience in AR, proficiency in MS Excel, and strong analytical and interpersonal skills.

Key Accountabilities

Understand the business and drive execution :

: Allocation of incoming payments including Direct Debit allocation, wire transfer, cheques)

Monitoring of open items / overdue payments / accounts and payment runs

Leading returned funds, deductions and other differences

Preparation of manual posting documents, posting against provisions

Prepare reports and mentor / verify master data and taking part in closing activities

Handle payment discrepancies by investigating and resolving issues related to short payments, overpayments, and unidentified payments.

Owning the TDS deductions and reconciliation

Maintain up-to-date and accurate records of all cash receipts.

Ensure all transactions are recorded in compliance with company policies and accounting principles.

Analyze payment patterns and provide insights to improve cash application processes.

Liaise with customers/sales team to resolve payment issues and clarify discrepancies.

See opportunities for operational improvements to improve efficiency and accuracy in cash application.

Participate in projects sought at automating and improvising cash application processes.

Operations support :

: Monthly management reporting

Leading ad hoc audit queries

Transformation, Continues Improvement and Transitions

Accountable to chip in transformation and CI initiatives.

Project Management involvement & support

Active involvement in any strategic, operations or system AR related projects

Enable project implementations by supporting project teams and leading own team

Operational/Strategic/Audit Compliance:

Ensure an effective resource management and backup structure is in place

Ensure compliance with BP, legal and regulatory requirements



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.