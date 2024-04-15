AR / Cash SME

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Responsible for providing training and mentor to Customer Service teams to ensure they are equipped with the vital product/process/skills development in a timely manner and meet operational metrics and targets. They will need to improve the team’s ability to overcome process roadblocks and help them provide First Contact Resolution faster.

Responsible for conduct regular TNI session to use the data for developing and implementing various training plans, coordinating training activities, and evaluating the efficiency of training programs.

Will need to collaborate and work with various teams and collaborators to clearly understand the business needs and be able to translate them into Training plans and solutions to ensure the staff are well equipped to handle the work.

Take part in team meetings and performance review meetings and share insights and progress with the relevant leaders.

Prepare and conduct routine mock tests/Process Knowledge tests to assess if the teams are updated and adhering to the training content/processes.

Should have a strong attitude to be perseverant, proactive, take initiatives and be innovative. Must have an Analytical mind with a problem-solving proficiency. Should demonstrate excellent management and social skills.

Need to implement inventive techniques for effective and interactive training. Develop a customized 30/60/90 day plan for employees according to their proficiency levels, role, goals, and projects.

Must be flexible to work specific shifts and have ability to work across various time zones and regions to support the global operations.

Crucial Education:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Finance, Accounting or related field.

Minimum of 8-10 years of proven experience in the field of training/mentor/people development

Must have 10-12 years of overall work experience.

Exposure to service industry and understanding of the customer service domain.

Should be proficient in various digital tools/MS Office/Learning/partnership platforms.



Skills:

