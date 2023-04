Job summary

We are now seeking a Team Leader (Accounts Receivable/Cash Team) to deliver a high quality, efficient and compliant service to our Premium accounts.



About the Role:

Manage service level agreements, performance targets and build team capability across the ASPAC team.

Work with AR/Cash Specialists to roll out training and best practices.

Develop and promote low effort service delivery whilst maintaining a high level of service and customer data integrity.

Manage AR operations within the BP Global Credit Policy whilst ensuring compliance to all statutory and audit requirements.

Establish and maintain strong operational relationships with key stakeholders.

Conduct periodic operational reviews and reports.

Identify and develop continuous improvement initiatives.

Demonstrated experience in a similar role, with eexperience in leading teams to deliver against strategic objectives

Fundamental understanding of Accounts Receivables.

Prior experience working with offshore teams.

Strong understanding of customers’ needs and behaviours.

Excellent written and oral communication skills to build effective working relationships.

Continuous improvement mindset

Generous salary package including annual bonus program, super & fuel discounts

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation

Career development and mentoring programs

Collaborative team with a safety-first approach

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture and a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who we are’. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.