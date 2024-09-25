AR / Cash Team Leader

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career.

Job Purpose

Responsible for delivering the credit risk strategy through portfolio and relationship management, using sound technical capabilities to analyse counterparties, assign credit ratings, support critical credit risk activities, and stay abreast of external developments to ensure standard methodology processes.

Senior Cash & AR Specialist across all aspects of business activity Liaise with key business leaders on improving the development and delivery of the Customer Segment Offer across Accounts Receivable Help lead, empower & engage a highly effective team encouraged to continually seek innovation & improvements in processes and deliver a low effort customer service experience Build & continue to develop strong operational business partnerships & key collaborator relationships across GBS, and relevant business partners Be a key CI specialist together with the Operational Excellence roles for on shore and offshore delivery. A key critical issue and leader across incident management, reporting and communication



Key Accountabilities

A member of the extended Cash & Credit LT

Centre of expertise across all AR activity for customer concerns, problem solving and continuous improvement.

Proactive relationship management of key customer accounts, within the BP portfolios. Lead all aspects including, but not limited to: account queries, portfolio management, receivables, ensuring a streamlined and highly accountable service offering through end-to-end Order to Cash (O2C) processes

Informal people leadership and mentoring across through performance targets, building team capability and operational excellence.

Together with the Operational Excellence agile teams and the AR Team Leaders, develop and promote a culture of low effort service delivery ensuring a high level of customer data integrity and an intimate knowledge around cost to serve

Ensure the development and utilisation of key performance indicators and global Process Performance Indicators to optimally measure a heightened service delivery and enable benchmarking against external organisations and across GBS

Responsible for ensuring the integrity of receivables account management through the application and monitoring of appropriate controls and spot checks through reporting.

Key product owner on emerging opportunities across CI & Opex

Encourage “one team”, support and sharing of standard methodology/learns across Key Accounts

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience in Economics, Business, Finance, Accounting or related field with relevant language skills.

Previous accounts receivable, cash application, master data or data analytical /customer service experience (10 - 12 years)

Shared service centre experience preferably in oil and gas industry/or any multinational

Experience dealing/working with sales and external customers

Good Analytical and numerical skills with sound financial accounting experience.

Relevant systems knowledge – SAP or equivalent



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.