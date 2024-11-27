AR Collection Analyst

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Inbound & Outbound direct telephone contact with customers to facilitate account payments & query

resolution

oTo conduct pro-active cash collection

oTo contact customer prior to payment date and during the internal dunning process and document

the results in corresponding CRM systems

To handle debit, note for returns with customers via telephone, to clarify settlement of outstanding

payments and to set delivery blocks and initiate termination of an agreement

oPerform the day-to-day processing of cheques, Direct Debit run, EFT/wire transfers, AR transactions

to ensure that cash receipts are recorded in the AR ledger on an effective, up-to-date and accurate

manner.

oReview and process refund transactions, deductions and other differences in adherence with the policy.

oReview of auto posted transactions

oIssue debit notes and credit notes in adherence with the policy.

oDeal with a wide variety of ad-hoc queries and monitoring of customers’ accounts consistent with BP’s

credit standards.

oResponsible for researching and resolving problems within designated guidelines and researching

through multiple database resources, and coordinating with collection teams /and or directly with

customers as necessary.

oContribute to the debtors reports , review meetings & provide an insight to payment history and trends

oLiaise with external teams who support the order to cash process to ensure core tasks are managed

within KPI measures to minimise overdue debt and accurate reporting

Bachelor’s Degree in Economics, Business, Finance,Accounting or related field with relevant

language skills.

oPrevious accounts receivable, cash application, master data or data analytical /customer service

experience (2+ years)

oShared service centre experience

oVoice calling experience

oExperience dealing/working with sales and external customers

oGood Analytical and numerical skills with financial accounting experience.

oRelevant systems knowledge – AS 400, JDE and SAP

oEnglish, B2-C1



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



