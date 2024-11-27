AR Collection Analyst

Entity:Finance
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Inbound & Outbound direct telephone contact with customers to facilitate account payments & query
resolution
oTo conduct pro-active cash collection
oTo contact customer prior to payment date and during the internal dunning process and document
the results in corresponding CRM systems
To handle debit, note for returns with customers via telephone, to clarify settlement of outstanding
payments and to set delivery blocks and initiate termination of an agreement
oPerform the day-to-day processing of cheques, Direct Debit run, EFT/wire transfers, AR transactions
to ensure that cash receipts are recorded in the AR ledger on an effective, up-to-date and accurate
manner.
oReview and process refund transactions, deductions and other differences in adherence with the policy.
oReview of auto posted transactions
oIssue debit notes and credit notes in adherence with the policy.
oDeal with a wide variety of ad-hoc queries and monitoring of customers’ accounts consistent with BP’s
credit standards.
oResponsible for researching and resolving problems within designated guidelines and researching
through multiple database resources, and coordinating with collection teams /and or directly with
customers as necessary.
oContribute to the debtors reports , review meetings & provide an insight to payment history and trends
oLiaise with external teams who support the order to cash process to ensure core tasks are managed
within KPI measures to minimise overdue debt and accurate reporting
Bachelor’s Degree in Economics, Business, Finance,Accounting or related field with relevant
language skills.
oPrevious accounts receivable, cash application, master data or data analytical /customer service
experience (2+ years)
oShared service centre experience
oVoice calling experience
oExperience dealing/working with sales and external customers
oGood Analytical and numerical skills with financial accounting experience.
oRelevant systems knowledge – AS 400, JDE and SAP
oEnglish, B2-C1
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
