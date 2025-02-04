Job summary

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as an AR Collection analyst!

Job Purpose:

The main responsibility is to lead customer queries through incoming calls and emails , post cash to outstanding invoices and undertake the reconciliation of a variety of currency account reconciliations, added to several specific accounting tasks from simple to medium transactions. Acting as support to the collections team, to ensure customer accounts are monitored are tightly controlled and compliant to BP Policy. Contact customers on due invoice amount and ensure the payment of effective payment plan in place. Collection is core delivery for this role.

This process will require an advisor to lead inbound calls in specified queue and make essential outbound calling to complete the tasks.

The AR Collections Analyst is accountable for timely and accurate recording of cash receipts, direct debit run and match invoices into the AR ledgers. They will ensure the debtors' position is led to the relevant components of the current credit policy by ensuring the working capital impact & risk to the relevant business divisions are minimised.

This includes regular contact with internal / external collaborators in order to reach yearly goals / targets delivering a high level of service and support to the Customer, Sales and Finance teams. Prepare documents for period close while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for outstanding customer service, operational excellence and compliance Build up and maintain professional relationship with Business Partners.

Key Accountabilities:

Understand the business and drive execution/Operations:

o Lead Inbound & Outbound direct telephone contact with customers to facilitate account payments & query resolution while leading the team SLA and Abandoned % target.

o Action daily emails from salesforce and run the SLA of emails within 48 hrs within the agreed timelines.

o To conduct pro-active cash collection

o To contact customer prior to payment date and during the internal dunning process and detail the results in corresponding CRM systems.

o To handle debit, note for returns with customers via telephone, to clarify settlement of outstanding payments and to set delivery blocks and initiate termination of an agreement.

o Perform the day-to-day processing of cheques, Direct Debit run, EFT/wire transfers, AR transactions to ensure that cash receipts are recorded in the AR ledger on an effective, up-to-date and accurate manner.

o Review and process refund transactions, deductions and other differences in adherence with the policy.

o Review of auto posted transactions

o Issue debit notes and credit notes in adherence with the policy.

o Lead a wide variety of ad-hoc queries and monitoring of customers’ accounts consistent with BP’s credit standards.

o Responsible for researching and resolving problems within designated guidelines and researching through multiple database resources, and coordinating with collection teams /and or directly with customers as appropriate.

o Chip in to the debtors reports, review meetings & provide an insight to payment history and trends

o Liaise with external teams who support the order to cash process to ensure core tasks are run within critical metric measures to minimise overdue debt and accurate reporting

Key Challenges

• Handle the SLA, Abandoned and TAT for the incoming calls and queries along with maintaining positive customer experience.

• Work across a diverse range of accounts portfolios & effectively work with customers adherence to payment terms & conditions.

• Maintain robust internal & external relationships with a view to improve process & results.

• Ability to run several opposing priorities & deliver against critical metric measures.

• Requirement to work some Public Holidays



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



