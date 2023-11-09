Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing customer service support to help to ensure maximum customer satisfaction, assisting the team in providing a communicative link between our products/services and our customers and building an accurate understanding of the customer's needs and expectations.



Job Description:

Job Purpose:

The main responsibility is to lead customer queries through incoming calls and emails , post cash to outstanding invoices and undertake the reconciliation of a variety of currency account reconciliations, added to several specific accounting tasks from simple to medium transactions. Acting as support to the collections team, to ensure customer accounts are supervised are tightly controlled and compliant to BP Policy. Contact customers on due invoice amount and ensure the payment of effective payment plan in place. Collection is core delivery for this role.

The AR Collections Analyst is accountable for timely and accurate recording of cash receipts, direct debit run and match invoices into the AR ledgers. They will ensure the debtors position is managed to the relevant components of the current credit policy by ensuring the working capital impact & risk to the relevant business units are minimised.

This includes regular contact with internal / external stakeholders in order to reach yearly goals / targets delivering a high level of service and support to the Customer, Sales and Finance teams. Prepare documents for period close while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for outstanding customer service, operational excellence and compliance Build up and maintain professional relationship with Business Partners

Key Accountabilities:

Understand the business and drive execution/Operations:

Handle minumum 30 to 40 Inbound & Outbound direct telephone contact with customers to facilitate account payments & query resolution while leading the team SLA and Abandoned % target.

Action daily emails from salesforce and lead the SLA of emails within 48 hrs within the agreed timelines.

To conduct pro-active cash collection

To contact customer prior to payment date and during the internal dunning process and document the results in corresponding CRM systems.

To handle debit, note for returns with customers via telephone, to clarify settlement of outstanding payments and to set delivery blocks and initiate termination of an agreement.

Perform the day-to-day processing of cheques, EFT/wire transfers, AR transactions to ensure that cash receipts are recorded in the AR ledger on an effective, up-to-date and accurate manner.

Review and process refund transactions, deductions and other differences in adherence with the policy.

Review of auto posted transactions

Issue debit notes and credit notes.

Take care of a wide variety of ad-hoc queries and monitoring of customers’ accounts consistent with BP’s credit standards.

Responsible for researching and resolving problems within designated guidelines and researching through multiple database resources, and coordinating with collection teams /and or directly with customers as necessary.

Contribute to the debtors reports, review meetings & provide an insight to payment history and trends

Liaise with external teams who support the order to cash process to ensure core tasks are managed within KPI measures to minimise overdue debt and accurate reporting

Stakeholder management:

Maintain and develop working relationship with Crossfunctions internal or external GBS

Develop informed & engaged customer relationships to maximise the customer experience

Proactive relationship management of nominated customers including: account queries, portfolio management ensuring a efficient & highly accountable service to minimise debt exposure in accordance with current KPI targets through the order to cash process

Proactive account management with a full understanding of customer requirements to ensure payments are received in accordance with payment terms therefore minimising overdue debt

This position’s primary interfaces are:

Internal

BP GBS Credit, Collections, A/R & Accounts Payable Team

BP Local Country or Regional Finance Team

BP Group Treasury

External

Banks

3rd party Customers (B2B/B2C)

System Support and knowledge:

Understand related ERP systems and support ERP enhancements and developments

Project Management involvement & support

Participate in Continuous Improvement Initiatives and projects,

Support Power BI by implementing best practices; initiate and raise „quick wins” where these are relevant. Look for opportunities in current processes by means of automation and transformation.

Operational/Strategic/Audit Compliance :

Maintain compliance with BP, legal and regulatory requirements applying to the department’s activity like the Cash and Banking Guide/ Policy, QMS/EMS Policy etc

Maintain the established Process Controls (Framework) are followed up, raise any gap identified and follow with the relevant PCO and teams responsible to perform them.

Maintain compliance to all statutory and audit requirements by ensuring that all Primary controls are in place.

Maintain Process documentations (SOPs or DTPs) up-to-date, meet required quality standards and is accurate.

Mandatory Health and Safety Requirements:

Complying with all BP’s Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) policies and procedures including, wearing of personal protective equipment (PPE); accident, injury incident and near miss reporting; and the correct use of equipment

Complying with all HSSE directions of your line manager or HSSE Manager

Participating in HSSE training and discussions, workplace inspections and audits, and assist in the resolution of health and safety issues as required

Contributing to successful implementation of HSSE programmes and initiatives

Complying with BP’s Code of Conduct, taking a professional and well-adapted approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency and fairness. Our procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws, presidential decrees and other regulations

Raising an immediate issue with the T&SL should any concern come to light regarding the ability of a supplier to meet BP HSSE standards.

Key Challenges

Manage the SLA, Abandoned and TAT for the incoming calls and queries along with maintaining positive customer experience.

Work across a diverse range of accounts portfolios & effectively negotiate customers adherence to payment terms & conditions.

Maintain robust internal & external relationships with a view to improve process & results.

Ability to handle a number of challenging priorities & deliver against KPI measures.

Requirement to work some Public Holidays

Any Other Relevant Information (Particular reference to planning (nature and impact), scope of impact (Team, BU, Segment, BP globally etc.)

Key Relationships:

Sales, Sales Operations & Marketing teams

Logistics & Supply teams

Distributors & Resellers

External business partners



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



