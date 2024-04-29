Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose

The main responsibility is to post cash to outstanding invoices and undertake the reconciliation of a variety of currency account reconciliations, added to several specific accounting tasks from simple to medium transactions. Acting as support to the collections team, to ensure customer accounts are supervised are tightly controlled and compliant to BP Policy. Contact customers on due invoice amount and ensure the payment of effective payment plan in place. Collection is core delivery for this role.

This process will require an advisor to manage inbound calls in specified queue and make essential outbound calling to complete the tasks.

The AR Collections Analyst is accountable for timely and accurate recording of cash receipts, direct debit run and match invoices into the AR ledgers. They will ensure the debtors' position is managed to the relevant components of the current credit policy by ensuring the working capital impact & risk to the relevant business divisions are minimised.

This includes regular contact with internal / external collaborators in order to reach yearly goals / targets delivering a high level of service and support to the Customer, Sales and Finance teams. Prepare documents for period close while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for outstanding customer service, operational excellence and compliance Build up and maintain professional relationship with Business Partners.

Key Accountabilities

Inbound & Outbound direct telephone contact with customers to facilitate account payments & query resolution

To conduct pro-active cash collection

To contact customer prior to payment date and during the internal dunning process and document the results in corresponding CRM systems

To handle debit, note for returns with customers via telephone, to clarify settlement of outstanding payments and to set delivery blocks and initiate termination of an agreement

Perform the day-to-day processing of cheques, Direct Debit run, EFT/wire transfers, AR transactions to ensure that cash receipts are recorded in the AR ledger on an effective, up-to-date and accurate manner.

Review and process refund transactions, deductions and other differences in adherence with the policy.

Review of auto posted transactions

Issue debit notes and credit notes in adherence with the policy.

Look after a wide variety of ad-hoc queries and monitoring of customers’ accounts consistent with BP’s credit standards.

Responsible for researching and resolving problems within designated guidelines and researching through multiple database resources, and coordinating with collection teams /and or directly with customers as vital.

Supply to the debtors reports, review meetings & provide an insight to payment history and trends

Liaise with external teams who support the order to cash process to ensure core tasks are managed within critical metric measures to minimise overdue debt and accurate reporting

Crucial Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience in Economics, Business, Finance, Accounting or related field with relevant language skills.

Previous accounts receivable, cash application, master data or data analytical /customer service experience (2+ years)

Shared service centre experience

Voice calling experience

Experience dealing/working with sales and external customers

Good Analytical and numerical skills with financial accounting experience.

Relevant systems knowledge – AS 400, JDE and SAP

English, B2-C1



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting {+ 3 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.