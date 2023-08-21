AR Consultant TL

Job summary

Grade H Responsible for supporting the business with accounting issues, using sound technical capabilities in controlling, performance reporting and integrated business planning, advising on policy and compliance and working independently and with relevant teams across the business to effectively deliver a range of finance activities to drive the delivery of outstanding results.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Accountable for managing, controlling and monitoring all collection and AR activities providing accurate and timely reporting of management information.

Regular meetings with the business stakeholders to be involved in the developments on the market, the business strategies, customers needs etc.

Ensure business partnering and GBS ownership in what GBS is accountable.

Regular follow ups on main KPI’s and their trends, take corrective actions and set cleaning plans to get back to BAU

Forecasting and Monitoring of ATB and overdue%

Preparation of Management Reports

Ensure to reach the targets and objectives of the team

Ensure Monthly and Quartely reporting activities are perfomed in an accutate manner within the assigned deadlines

Investigate and analyse trends, assess root causes and make suggestions on risk mitigations and improvements

Acts as a subject matter expert in the area of AR, collection and Cash management process and procedural changes

Coordinates, develops and maintains documentation on projects and team assignments

Proactively identifies, recommends and implements process improvements in procedures of team assignments

Demonstrates strong analytical and problem-solving skills

First point of escalation and issue resolution ownership

Identify risk/challenges & provide improvement action plan

Accelerator Accountabilities:

Constantly scans for improvement opportunities and implements transformative solutions that solve our most challenging and complex problems.

Moves at a high pace while collaborating, managing risks, communicating, thinking globally and while demonstrating BP’s values, behaviours and mindsets.

Continuously promotes Agile methodology through both adopting agile principles and actively championing agile at every opportunity.

Thinks Digital Delivery first through apply deep digital expertise to problems, through understanding and promoting automation and through analysing data to create breakthrough solutions.

Builds capability through inspiring teams to learn new skills, adopt new practices and seek growth opportunities.

Essential Education and Experience

5+ years of experience in people management / leading teams

7+ years of experience in general business relationship management and / or financial accounting, accounts receivable, cash application operations in an international environment

Collection and Cash management background gained in banking, financial services, or a blue-chip corporate credit environment

Shared service centre experience; preferrably in oil and gas industry/or any multinational

Experience dealing/working with treasury, cash management or finance department

Relevant systems knowledge – AS 400 and SAP, etc

MS Office experience

English, C1



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.