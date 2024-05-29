AR Service Delivery Manager

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Global Business Services is BP’s shared services organisation. GBS gives by standardising and modernizing business activities, whilst maintaining a robust control environment and driving operational excellence. There are six GBS Centres globally, situated in Europe, Africa, Asia, America and ANZ and Central Teams across all locations as well as the UK and Houston.

We strive to drive operational excellence and are empowered to lead global change that will standardise and modernise business activities across the entire BP group. To achieve this, we work on process optimisation that utilises next generation technology solutions and process automation tools.

Our employees are encouraged to take ownership of complicated objectives, and we are proud of their achievements. We also celebrate our employee value proposition which helps to make GBS a fun, exciting and fulfilling place to work and includes a requirement that all our roles offer some form of agile working. This helps us to enable the integration of our work and personal commitments.

GBS is a growing organisation that is looking for dedicated, committed and ambitious people to welcome into our team as we help craft BP’s future. All roles in BP GBS offer some form of agile working to enable you to integrate your work and personal commitments.

AR Service Delivery Manager

This role will focus on progressing the GBS Customer Credit, Collections strategy for our specific US business to deliver externally benchmarked top quartile customer debt management, credit risk management, including design, development, and delivery of process within scope across BP business and functions support by GBS.

The role with provide leadership to team with multifaceted strengths located in GBS’s Indian (Pune) centre and be accountable for the service delivery provided by BP’s Business Process Outsourcing Partner.

The role will be accountable for the end to end management and execution for the BP Group for defined Customer Credit Management, Collections activities and actively work with senior business, finance and GBS leaders, within multiple business leadership forums. The role will work with key partners to implement and drive process and technology solutions build to drive continuous improvement delivery efficient and compliant operations.

This role supports our American business, so the appropriate working hours are required.

You will be responsible for!

Develop and communicate a clear vision and GBS Strategy for Credit Management Collections, in line with BP Group Policies

Planning and translate strategy into short- and longer-term operational goals, objectives, and process roadmaps; identify vital resources (people and capital) to support the implementation of these strategies.

Will supervise the entire process performance metrics supporting existing ongoing multiple and dynamic Strategic Performance Units, Business Units and Functional team objectives.

Responsible for achieving top quartile process performance with Credit Management, Collections: developing and measuring performance through standardised metrics.

Owning implementing Credit Management & Collections process activities whilst ensuring legal and compliance requirements are met in all jurisdictions; collaborating closely with relevant functional groups on policy direction; setting and maintaining process standards (including robust controls): and supporting optimisation efforts through Continuous Improvement and Technology enabled solutions, e.g. RPA

Implement global process standard and design (GPDS) across your process areas, enabled by deployment of global templates embedded within relevant ERP, Customer Service global template and/or enabling technology templates; driving commonalities in processes across SPUs and BUs; and deploying with relevant business programmes of work.

Ensuring Credit Management, Collections processes and standards are accurately incorporated in the BP Enterprise Activity Model (EAM)

You are identifying and closing Credit Management, Collections process performance gaps, based on the performance metrics, audits, and where applicable external benchmarking.

Working with the Global and/or Regional / Business / Function, you will ensure that local Continuous Improvement projects are identified and delivered to support global process standards and strategy.

You will work to drive RPA opportunities to enable process execution.

Will be Leading a diverse team with complex strengths made up of both direct and indirect staff.

To build and support the development of Credit Management & Collections processes subject matter expertise within GBS centres. Supporting talent development and retention by involvement of subject matter authorities and/or super users at all levels of the organisation.

​Education and Experience

Significant industry, business services, outsourcing or similar experience.

A proven track record of leading teams within a business services centre in an organisation of similar operational scale.

Worked in globally diverse business environments.

Shown experience in business process management and re-engineering if possible.

Excellent interpersonal and communicator required given diverse nature of operating landscape.

Outstanding influencing skills and the ability to empower cross functional and complementary teams.

Proficiency in Business English Passion for driving continuous improvement with clear evidence of same in professional or business background.

Desirable Criteria

Training and certification in Six-Sigma or similar quality management experience



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.