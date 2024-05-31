AR Team Leader

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Understand the business and drive execution/Operations:

Accountable for handling, controlling and monitoring all cash & Banking and AR activities providing accurate and timely reporting of management information.

Regular meetings with the business collaborates are preformed in an accutate manner within the assigned deadlines

Investigate and analyse trends, assess root causes and make suggestions on risk mitigations and improvements

Acts as a subject matter authorityges & provide improvement action plan

Accelerator Accountabilities:

Constantly scans for improvemencouraginginspiring teams to learn new skills, adopt new practices and seek growth opportunities.

Stakeholder management: all relevant area’s internal and external ensuring related issues are dealt within an effective and timely manner This position’s primary interfaces are:

Take active part in transitions by:

Ensuring an accurate and successful transition following the GBS Transition Methodology

Liaising with other customers

System Support and knowledge:

Knowledgable of ERP systems, banking interfaces and data flows

ERP systems, banking interfaces and data flows Ensure all system upgrades and changes are handled in timely and accurate manner , provide knowledge and resource to carry out testing and training

May be called to participate in the development and installation of system enhancements when required

Project Management involvement & support

Enable project implementations by supporting project teams and handling the own team

Active involvement in any Cash Management, C&B strategic, operations or system related projects

Lead Continuous Improvement ideas and actively give to projects

Lead Power BI solutions by implementing standard methodologies; initiate and raise „quick wins” where these are relevant. And look for opportunities in current processes by means of automation and transformation

People

Secure a balanced workload within the team to prevent/mitigate backlog situations etc.

Coach and develop members of the team

Regular team meetings to discuss BAU operations, priorities and actions

Regular meetings with GBS Cash Leadership Team Updates on all shared info (results, business needs)

Operational/Strategic/Audit Compliance :

Support and being involved in strategic target definition, implementation and delivery.

Ensure an effective resourced management and backup structure(BCP) is in place

Ensure compliance with BP, legal and regulatory requirements applying to the department’s activity like the Downstream Credit Policy, QMS/EMS Policy etc.

Owner of PCO related to C&B Processes, and ensure the established Process Controls (Framework) are kept and and followed up, raise any gap identified and follow with teams responsible to perform them.

Ensure compliance to all statutory and audit requirements by ensuring that all Primary controls are in place.

Ensuring all team’s Process documentations (SOPs or DTPs) are up-to-date, meet required quality standards and is accurate.

Mandatory Requirements:

Aligning with all BP’s Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) policies and procedures including, wearing of personal protective equipment (PPE); accident, injury incident and near miss reporting; and the accurate use of equipment

Aligning with all HSSE directions of your line manager or HSSE Manager

Participating in HSSE training and discussions, workplace inspections and audits, and assist in the resolution of health and safety issues as required

Chipping in to successful implementation of HSSE programmes and initiatives

Complying with BP’s Code of Conduct, taking a professional and focused approach to working with suppliers, to ensure clarity, consistency and fairness. Our procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws, presidential decrees and other regulations

Raising an immediate issue with the T&SL should any concern come to light regarding the ability of a supplier to meet BP HSSE standards.



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:



