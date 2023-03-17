ARC Analyst

Job summary

Grade IResponsible for supporting the team with accounting and reporting services, helping to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of financial accounting processes in conformance with BP's systems and requirements.



Purpose



Deliver Finance Group and Statutory Reporting support to the business(es) and countries assigned to the role

Support of timely monthly, quarterly and annual financial close processes in accordance with the Group Reporting Manual and any other relevant standards and provide support for any other relevant reporting requirements such as Balance Sheet Integrity, Intercompany Practice, group/external audit

Carry out/support the statutory reporting processes in a timely and accurate manner to ensure timely submission of Upstream statutory accounts to Companies House and to the external authorities in the respective countries

Will have a solid accounting knowledge and experience and will use this to work with other team members and to support Group Reporting Accountants and shall deliver finance and accounting support to the business(es) and legal entities assigned to the role.

Work on complex or difficult accounting areas requiring extensive experience in order to ensure the correct reporting and accounting treatment



Key Responsibilities



Carry out the quarter end/ month end close processes in a timely and accurate manner for complex or difficult accounting areas requiring extensive experience in order to ensure the correct reporting and accounting treatment. Resolution of issues and queries may require reference to Group Reporting Manuals and / or working closely with the Business / Country teams and other team members.

Perform other (non-close related) group reporting activities independently, these will include daily / weekly / monthly tasks.

Deliver the Statutory close for the entities / processes assigned to them working together with the Statutory SME and process lead / service manager. Prepare statutory deliverables for stakeholders (statutory accounts, lead schedules, director’s brief, tax pack, deliverables, quality control check lists) and handling queries from stakeholders

Ensure that Tax packs are filled in properly and in a timely manner and queries received from Tax Teams are answered in order to enable the timely preparation and submission of the Corporation Tax Return.

Be familiar with the control environment and the CETs (Control Evaluation Template) relevant for own responsibility area / perform the responsibilities of CET owners if CET is assigned to them, flag any control risks or gaps in a timely manner to the ODM and the Internal Control team

Work with the ODM, Business / Country teams to understand the priorities and work to deliver against these as required.

Look for opportunities to drive process improvements of a notable nature and work with the relevant people to put these in place.

Carry out balance sheet reconciliation work for businesses / countries supported, review reconciliations performed, query resolution will be handled independently based upon previous experience.

Support intercompany processes/segment reporting/group audit where relevant working closely with counterparties to ensure timely follow up and resolution on queries.

Support the Statutory SME in the coordination of statutory planning & audit with all related internal and external stakeholders

Provide support for SFN preparation for processes such as capital injection, dividend declaration, liquidation, including liaising with other functions

Support and review the performance in the areas assigned to the Senior Group Reporting Accountant.

Provide support for implementation of on-going and new projects such systems simplification, legal organisation structure simplification and compliance matters



Experience and Essential Criteria



Relevant degree and 6 to 8 years experience in related Finance area

Strong proven analytical and system thinking skills and financial knowledge

Strong level of analytical skills, numeracy and strong financial understanding

Self confident appearance in relations to the internal and external contacts

Strong communication and cooperation skills

