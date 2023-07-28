Job summary

The ARC Analyst - Lubricants is responsible for the integrity and accuracy of the Costing of all Lubricants Finiished Product and the accurate maintenance of these costs in JDE. This role is also responsible for ensuring that all stock movements through the Inventory sub-ledger is reflected at the correct cost and is valid, complete and accurate. This role has to ensure that the above processes and related activities are completed.by the Lubes Costing Team and National Stock Controllers. In addition, this role is responsible for the full month-end GL close activities related to stock valuation, Cogs (Cost of Good Sold ) variance ananlysis, and presentation of the monthly Cogs results to the Lubes Business. This role is the key interface to the Embeded Finance and Blendcor teams. There is a strong requirement to be integrally involved in any process improvement initiatives and projects that could streamline the recording and reporting of Cogs and Inventory Transactions eg. the JDE Keris Project. The role has one direct report.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Support the completion of the monthly Transfer Pricelists produced by the ARC Financial Accountant (Lubes),as well as presenting this pricelists together with the ARC Financial Accountant (Lubes) Maintenance of Product Master Data & Branch Plants .Provide guidance, explain concepts and monitor deliverables to the Lubes Business as prepared by ARC Analyst

Management of 1 direct report, the ARC Financial Accountant (Lubes) and ensure all team leader accountabilities are performed

Inventory Close and Stock Reconciliations

Purpose : To compare total transactions in Inventory Stock Ledger (Cardex) to GL. To validate closing stock volumes per PCTP Qty Balance File. This role is responsible for the full preparation of this reconciliation, ensuring accuracy and completeness.

Perform Stock Reconciliation and investigate any variances

Checking and validating Cardex, 3rd party toll blender invoicing, Raw Material import write offs, Rebrands and other Cardex Transactions impacting the accuracy of the Inventory sub-ledger at month-end. Supervise this activity performed by the Lubes Assistant Cost Accountant and provide assistance and cover where required

Month-End GL Close

Month-End Journals/Input – Responsible for stock related journals ( Eg. Under over recovery COGS) Review the Goods in Transit Account and Reconciliation.

Preparation of the Supply Chain Sales adjustment variance (Calculation & Journal).

SAP BPC Volumes Reporting (calculation & input).

Supply Chain Cogs Variance Analysis – Responsible for analysing discreet month movements in the Cogs Variance Accounts, and processing correcting journal entries in JDE

Prepare Supply Chain COGS Analysis and PPV analysis

Compilation of the under/over recovery calcaution, providing adequate commentary on this calculation and presentation of this during the monthly clearance call

Prepare MIGL Bridge - Comprehensive analysis of all amounts that make up the MI to GL difference with explanations. Present at monthly clearance meetings. Follow up on issues/queries raised in meeting

P&L Review and Queries with Supply Chain,

Unitrans Monthly Stock reconciliationss - compare stock count postings in GL to stock reconciliation performed by BP Unitrans stock controller; identify discrepancies and resolve with Unitrans stock controller

Responsible for delivering on Interim & Year-End Audit Requirements

Play active role in Project Deliverables

Provide cover for the ARC Assistant Cost Accountant when required

Support Castrol Finance team with Adhoc stock analysis on Supply Chain volumes and values

Continuously seek process improvement areas (CI).

Completion of Balance Sheet Assurance activities.

Required Qualification, Experience and Competencies:

Essential Education

B.Com (Accounting or Finance) degree or equivalent is essential. Experience working on JDE will be an advantage.

Essential Experience

At least 3 - 5 years relevant experience in an Accounting environment

Desirable Criteria

Ability to interact effectively with others.

Prior management of teams

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Good investigative and analytical skills, able to prioritise work and meet strict deadlines.

Customer focused, service oriented and performance driven.

Ability to to be a team player and be a individual contributor

Strong continuous improvement mindset

Strong working knowledge of Excel

Costing background preferable

JDE Experience preferable



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting, Cost Accounting, Cost Analysis, Inventory Costing



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.