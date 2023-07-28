Site traffic information and cookies

ARC Analyst - Lubricants

  • Location South Africa - Cape Town
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ060323
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

The ARC Analyst - Lubricants is responsible for the integrity and accuracy of the Costing of all Lubricants Finiished Product and the accurate maintenance of these costs in JDE. This role is also responsible for ensuring that all stock movements through the Inventory sub-ledger is reflected at the correct cost and is valid, complete and accurate. This role has to ensure that the above processes and related activities are completed.by the Lubes Costing Team and National Stock Controllers. In addition, this role is responsible for the full month-end GL close activities related to stock valuation, Cogs (Cost of Good Sold ) variance ananlysis, and presentation of the monthly Cogs results to the Lubes Business. This role is the key interface to the Embeded Finance and Blendcor teams. There is a strong requirement to be integrally involved in any process improvement initiatives and projects that could streamline the recording and reporting of Cogs and Inventory Transactions eg. the JDE Keris Project. The role has one direct report.

Finance


Finance Group


Key Accountabilities:

  • Support the completion of the monthly Transfer Pricelists produced by the ARC Financial Accountant (Lubes),as well as presenting this pricelists together with the ARC Financial Accountant (Lubes) Maintenance of Product Master Data & Branch Plants .Provide guidance, explain concepts and monitor deliverables to the Lubes Business as prepared by ARC Analyst

  • Management of 1 direct report, the ARC Financial Accountant (Lubes) and ensure all team leader accountabilities are performed

  • Inventory Close and Stock Reconciliations

  • Purpose : To compare total transactions in Inventory Stock Ledger (Cardex) to  GL. To validate closing stock volumes per PCTP Qty Balance File. This role is responsible for the full preparation of this reconciliation, ensuring accuracy and completeness.

  • Perform Stock Reconciliation and investigate any variances

  • Checking and validating Cardex, 3rd party toll blender invoicing, Raw Material  import write offs, Rebrands and other Cardex Transactions impacting the accuracy of the Inventory sub-ledger at month-end. Supervise this activity performed by the Lubes Assistant Cost Accountant and provide assistance and cover where required

  • Month-End GL Close

  • Month-End Journals/Input – Responsible for stock related journals ( Eg. Under over recovery COGS) Review the Goods in Transit Account and Reconciliation.

  • Preparation of  the Supply Chain Sales adjustment variance (Calculation & Journal).

  • SAP BPC Volumes Reporting (calculation & input).

  • Supply Chain Cogs Variance Analysis – Responsible for analysing  discreet month movements in the Cogs Variance Accounts, and processing correcting journal entries  in JDE

  • Prepare Supply Chain COGS Analysis and PPV analysis

  • Compilation of the under/over recovery calcaution, providing adequate commentary on this calculation and presentation of this during the monthly clearance call

  • Prepare MIGL Bridge - Comprehensive analysis of all amounts that make up the MI to GL difference with explanations. Present at monthly clearance meetings.  Follow up on issues/queries raised in meeting

  • P&L Review and Queries with Supply Chain,

  • Unitrans Monthly Stock reconciliationss - compare stock count postings in GL to stock reconciliation  performed by BP Unitrans stock controller; identify discrepancies and resolve with Unitrans stock controller

  • Responsible for delivering on Interim & Year-End Audit Requirements

  • Play active role in Project Deliverables

  • Provide cover for the ARC Assistant Cost Accountant when required

  • Support Castrol Finance team with Adhoc stock analysis on Supply Chain volumes and values

  • Continuously seek process improvement areas (CI).

  • Completion of Balance Sheet Assurance activities.

Essential Education

  • B.Com (Accounting or Finance) degree or equivalent is essential. Experience working on JDE will be an advantage.

Essential Experience

  • At least 3 - 5 years relevant experience in an Accounting environment

Desirable Criteria

  • Ability to interact effectively with others.

  • Prior management of teams

  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

  • Good investigative and analytical skills, able to prioritise work and meet strict deadlines.

  • Customer focused, service oriented and performance driven.

  • Ability to to be a team player and be a individual contributor

  • Strong continuous improvement mindset

  • Strong working knowledge of Excel

  • Costing background preferable

  • JDE Experience preferable


No travel is expected with this role


This role is not eligible for relocation


This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Accounting, Cost Accounting, Cost Analysis, Inventory Costing


We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

