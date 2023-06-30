ARC Analyst

Grade I 5 Responsible for supporting the team with accounting and reporting services, helping to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of financial accounting processes in conformance with BP's systems and requirements.
Entity:Finance
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
Grade I 5
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Purpose
Deliver Finance Group and Statutory Reporting support to the business(es) and countries assigned to the role
Support of timely monthly, quarterly and annual financial close processes in accordance with the Group Reporting Manual and any other relevant standards and provide support for any other relevant reporting requirements such as Balance Sheet Integrity, Intercompany Practice, group/external audit
Carry out/support the statutory reporting processes in a timely and accurate manner to ensure timely submission of Upstream statutory accounts to Companies House and to the external authorities in the respective countries
Will have a solid accounting knowledge and experience and will use this to work with other team members and to support Group Reporting Accountants and shall deliver finance and accounting support to the business(es) and legal entities assigned to the role.
Work on complex or difficult accounting areas requiring extensive experience in order to ensure the correct reporting and accounting treatment
Key Responsibilities
Carry out the quarter end/ month end close processes in a timely and accurate manner for complex or difficult accounting areas requiring extensive experience in order to ensure the correct reporting and accounting treatment. Resolution of issues and queries may require reference to Group Reporting Manuals and / or working closely with the Business / Country teams and other team members.
Perform other (non-close related) group reporting activities independently, these will include daily / weekly / monthly tasks.
Deliver the Statutory close for the entities / processes assigned to them working together with the Statutory SME and process lead / service manager. Prepare statutory deliverables for stakeholders (statutory accounts, lead schedules, director’s brief, tax pack, deliverables, quality control check lists) and handling queries from stakeholders
Ensure that Tax packs are filled in properly and in a timely manner and queries received from Tax Teams are answered in order to enable the timely preparation and submission of the Corporation Tax Return.
Be familiar with the control environment and the CETs (Control Evaluation Template) relevant for own responsibility area / perform the responsibilities of CET owners if CET is assigned to them, flag any control risks or gaps in a timely manner to the ODM and the Internal Control team
Work with the ODM, Business / Country teams to understand the priorities and work to deliver against these as required.
Look for opportunities to drive process improvements of a notable nature and work with the relevant people to put these in place.
Carry out balance sheet reconciliation work for businesses / countries supported, review reconciliations performed, query resolution will be handled independently based upon previous experience.
Support intercompany processes/segment reporting/group audit where relevant working closely with counterparties to ensure timely follow up and resolution on queries.
Support the Statutory SME in the coordination of statutory planning & audit with all related internal and external stakeholders
Provide support for SFN preparation for processes such as capital injection, dividend declaration, liquidation, including liaising with other functions
Support and review the performance in the areas assigned to the Senior Group Reporting Accountant.
Provide support for implementation of on-going and new projects such systems simplification, legal organisation structure simplification and compliance matters
Working hours (US shift - 3pm to 12am (non-month end days) and 6pm to 3am IST during month end closing)
Experience and Essential Criteria
Relevant degree and 6 to 8 years experience in related Finance area
Strong proven analytical and system thinking skills and financial knowledge
Strong level of analytical skills, numeracy and strong financial understanding
Strong communication and cooperation skills
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing {+ 5 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
