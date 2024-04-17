ARC Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

The ARC (Accounting, Reporting & Control) Analyst is accountable in resolving complex issues as and when necessary, delivering finance group reporting services to the entities assigned, and support the delivery of timely and accurate statutory accounts and tax analyses while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.

Key Accountabilities

Support significantly larger and/or more complex entities and has a good understanding of the nature of the business and the economic environment in order to execute activities effectively.

Coordinate the prompt and accurate recording of financial transactions (e.g. ledger entries, journal postings, fixed asset postings etc.) in line with relevant requirements, policies and procedures.

Support the delivery of timely and accurate statutory accounts and tax analyses through liaison with the Statutory Tax teams and external auditors if required.

Monitor open and overdue items and communicate and follow-up accordingly with the appropriate staff.

Review reports generated by the ARC Account Executives to validate data and provide constructive input while ensuring submission in a timely manner if necessary.

Resolve or further escalate any complex issues faced.

Support preparation of documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close.

Support customers in having a good understanding of the general ledger and group reporting pertaining to the respective parties.

Liaise with other GBS internal teams to ensure that the data being entered into the ledger is accurate.

Liaise with senior stakeholders internally and externally as and when necessary.

May carry out supervisory responsibilities such as planning, assigning and directing work, and providing feedback and coaching to team members.

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Finance, Accounting or related field.

Recognised professional accounting qualification (e.g. ACCA, CPA, CIMA).

2 – 4 years experience in general and/or financial accounting.

Bilingual in Mandarin and English language proficiency.

Preferred Criteria

Shared service centre experience.

SAP, JDE system experience.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.





Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital fluency, Financial Accounting, Financial accounting and reporting, Financial Controlling, General Ledger (GL), Influencing, Internal control and compliance, JDE Finance, Project and programme management, Risk Management, SAPFICO, Stakeholder Engagement



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.