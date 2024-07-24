Entity:Finance
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Job Description
We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big difficult challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.
In India, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving sophisticated challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices at Pune, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join the team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our Ethics and Compliance Team and advance your career as ARC Analyst!
Role Purpose:
The ARC Analyst is accountable to resolve difficult issues as and when vital, account for revenue and Receivable, Severance tax and royalty reporting, Owner master data, delivering finance group reporting services to the entities assigned and activities and support the delivery of timely and accurate group, statutory accounts while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.
You will be accountable for the resolution of reconciliations, BSA, regulatory reporting and plan related queries and actions, external audit support and work closely with the embedded finance team in the entities to which are assigned.
Key Accountabilities
Account for Revenue & Receivable and Owner master data
Filling Royalty, severance tax and production data
Support significantly larger and/or more complex entities and has a good understanding of the nature of the business and the economic environment in order to execute activities effectively.
Coordinate the prompt and accurate recording of financial transactions (e.g. ledger entries, journal postings, plan and cost related postings etc.) in line with relevant requirements, policies and procedures.
Support the delivery of timely and accurate statutory accounts and tax analyses through liaison with the Statutory external auditors if required.
Support external audit requests and queries
Resolve or further escalate any difficult issues faced.
Support preparation of documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close.
Support partners in having a good understanding of the general ledger and group reporting pertaining to the respective parties.
Liaise with other GBS internal teams to ensure that the data being entered into the ledger is accurate.
Key Challenges
Issues and queries are at times sophisticated and multi-faceted to resolve requiring strong analytical and problem-solving ability
Ability to influence groups that may have differing priorities.
Tailor communication style to suit the audience
Develop a good understanding of the partner organisation as well as the business in order to be able to deliver high quality service.
Liaising with customers and colleagues in multiple geographies, time zones and potentially in various languages using different systems requiring continuous coordination between teams.
Quick to react and adapt to constantly circumstances, changing reporting requirements for highly fluid businesses.
High level of familiarity with the end-to-end financial accounting process for the supported entities.
Leadership Expectations
We Value Expertise!
Develop capability through continual learning: Proactively develops the expertise of themselves and others and encourages and supports a climate of continual learning.
Energize People
Foster teamwork and collaboration: Facilitates teamwork and builds collaborative relationships internally and externally.
Act Decisively
Demonstrate steadfast drive and determination: Continually demonstrates a real hunger and aim to achieve, high levels of energy and a solid resilience, and understands and leads the impact of this on others.
Deliver Results
Manage risk and drive safe, reliable, and efficient operations: Proactively manages risks and insists on sustained operational excellence.
Education and Experience
English language competency.
Bachelor’s in Business, Finance, Accounting or related field.
Recognised professional accounting qualification (e.g. ACCA, CPA, CIMA).
Ability to meet month-end close and other targeted goals
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Strong communication and interpersonal skills
Good organizational skills - attention to detail
Bias for action underpinned by a strong work ethic, teamwork and proven track record of beneficial.
Minimum experience of 3 - 5 years in general or financial accounting.
Preferred Criteria
Shared service centre experience.
General accounting experience
Demonstrated proficiency with SAP
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.