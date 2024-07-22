This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Purpose of role

The ARC Analyst is responsible n resolving complex issues when required delivering finance group reporting services to the entities assigned, and support the delivery of timely and accurate group results and performance results while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for outstanding customer service, operational excellence and compliance

Key Results / Accountabilities

Support significantly larger and/or more sophisticated entities and has a good understanding of the nature of the business and the economic environment in order to implement activities optimally

Demonstrate strong analytical abilities in evaluating P&L and Balance Sheet components. Exhibit a keen understanding of financial controls and take control of financial responsibilities.

Coordinate the prompt and accurate recording of financial transactions (e.g., ledger entries, journal postings, fixed asset postings etc.) in line with relevant requirements, policies and procedures

Perform Balance Sheet Account Reconciliation

Supervise open and overdue items and communicate and follow-up accordingly with the appropriate staff

Validate data and provide constructive input while ensuring submission in a timely manner if required

Resolve or further escalate any complex issues faced

Support preparation of documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close

Develop a good understanding of the general ledger and group reporting pertaining to the respective parties

Liaise with other GBS internal teams to ensure that the data being entered into the ledger is accurate.

Liaise with senior stakeholders internally and externally as and when required

Key Challenges

Ensuring business knowledge is current given the fast paced moving environment to ensure P&L and Balance Sheet assurance work is reflective of the business changes.

High level of familiarity with the various systems used for the different functions (e.g. general accounting, reporting, direct tax, etc.) in order to maintain and reconcile the accounts receivable system to ensure it balances correctly.

Collaborating closely with customers and colleagues in different geographical locations, time zones and potentially in different languages using different systems requiring rigorous coordination between teams.

Building strong inter team connections to ensure the Business and GBS hubs and GBS connected city partners are well connected to support Balance Sheet and P&L activities

Continuous improvement is required specifically surrounding, DTPs, the tools we use and the excel reports we produce to ensure efficiencies are created

Any Other Relevant Information (Particular reference to planning (nature and impact), scope of impact (Team, BU, Segment, BP globally etc)

This covers Key Decisions and to what extent? Types of relationship internally and externally that the person required maintaining contact with.

This position’s primary interfaces are:

Internal

GBS teams

GBS business partners

External

Auditors

Qualification & Experience and Competencies

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting.

Recognised professional accounting qualification (e.g. MIA, ACCA, CPA, CIMA).

Minimum of 4 - 8 years of experience in general and/or financial accounting

Required Criteria

English language competency.

Preferred Criteria

Shared service centre experience.

JDE/SAP system experience.

Flexible for ANZ (morning) shift



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance



