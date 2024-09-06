This role is eligible for relocation within country

Finance



Finance Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as an ARC Analyst!

Role Purpose:

The General Accounting ARC Analyst is accountable to resolve difficult issues as and when necessary, delivering finance group reporting services to the entities assigned, support PEC functionality and activities and support the delivery of timely and accurate group, statutory accounts and tax analyses while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.They are responsible for the resolution of reconciliations, BSA, regulatory reporting and plan related queries and actions, external audit support and work closely with the embedded finance team in the entities to which they are assigned.

Key Accountabilities

Support significantly larger and/or more complex entities and has a good understanding of the nature of the business and the economic environment to execute activities effectively.

Coordinate the prompt and accurate recording of Revenue (e.g. ledger entries, journal postings, plan and cost related postings etc.) in line with relevant requirements, policies and procedures.

Support the delivery of timely and accurate statutory accounts and tax analyses through liaison with the Statutory Tax teams and external auditors if required.

Support external audit requests and queries

Make sure that Revenue Accounting is done as per the Relevant GAAP and GRM.

Resolve or further escalate any complex issues faced.

Support preparation of documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly, and year-end close.

Support partners in having a good understanding of the general ledger and group reporting pertaining to the respective parties.

Liaise with other GBS internal teams to ensure that the data being entered into the ledger is accurate.

Liaise with senior stakeholders internally and externally as and when necessary.

May carry out supervisory responsibilities such as planning, assigning and directing work, and providing feedback and coaching to team members

Key Challenges

Issues and queries are at times complex and multi-faceted to resolve requiring strong analytical and problem-solving ability

Ability to influence groups that may have differing priorities.

Tailor communication style to suit the audience•Develop a good understanding of the partner organization as well as the business in order to be able to deliver high quality service.

Liaising with customers and colleagues in different geographical locations, time zones and potentially in different languages using different systems requiring rigorous coordination between teams.

Quick to react and adapt to constantly circumstances, changing reporting requirements for highly fluid businesses.

High level of familiarity with the end-to-end financial accounting process for the supported entities

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in business, Finance, Accounting or related field. Recognized professional accounting qualification (e.g. ACCA, CPA, CIMA). Ability to meet month-end close and other deadlines Strong analytical and problem-solving skills Strong communication and interpersonal skills Good organizational skills - attention to detail Bias for action underpinned by a strong work ethic, teamwork and proven track record of value added. Minimum of 3 - 5 years of experience in general and/or financial accounting.

Required Criteria

English language competency.

Preferred Criteria

Shared service centre experience.

General accounting experience

Demonstrated proficiency with SAP ​



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance {+ 4 more}



