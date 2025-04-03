Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

It’s an exciting time to join bp. We’ve set out a new purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. At the heart of this is accelerating our progress on diversity, equity and inclusion - we aim to be a company where everyone can be their best and true selves and reach their full potential.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a

ARC Analyst

In this role You will:

Review and coordinate end to end / quarter / year end close processes in a timely and accurate manner for complex or difficult accounting areas requiring extensive experience to ensure the correct reporting and accounting treatment.

Resolution of issues and queries may require reference to Group Reporting Manuals and/or working closely with Business/ Country teams supported.

Coordinate and supervise segment reporting/external/group audits related to the supported country/region as the need arises.

Carry out regular daily/weekly / monthly activities in a timely and accurate manner for complex or difficult accounting areas.

Drive process improvements of a notable nature across the team and work with the relevant people to put these in place. This includes taking a leading role in implementing changes in processes and tools.

Work with the Business teams supported to ensure mutual understanding of all accounting entries and follow up on queries.

Resolve queries and issues as they arise with reference to relevant resources such as the Group Reporting Manual, working with the Business teams or other support.

Works as an integrated part of the team

What You need to be successful:

Relevant degree and 5-year experience in related Finance area

Strong proven analytical and system thinking skills and financial knowledge

Fluency in English

Customer- focused thinking,

Strong communication and cooperation skills

Assertiveness

Readiness for action and ability to work under pressure

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.