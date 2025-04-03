This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Purpose of the Role:

The ARC Analyst is responsible in resolving sophisticated issues, delivering finance group reporting services to the entities assigned, and support the delivery of timely and accurate group results and performance results while ensuring adherence to policies in the drive for outstanding customer service, perfection and compliance

Key Results / Accountabilities

Support significantly larger and/or more sophisticated entities and has understanding of the nature of the business and the economic environment in order to implement activities effectively

Demonstrate analytical abilities in evaluating P&L and Balance Sheet components. Exhibit understanding of financial controls and take ownership of financial responsibilities.

Coordinate the timely and accurate recording of financial transactions (e.g., ledger entries, journal postings, fixed asset postings etc.) in line with relevant requirements, policies and procedures

Perform Balance Sheet Account Reconciliation

Supervise open and overdue items and communicate and follow-up accordingly with the staff

Validate data and provide inputs while ensuring submission in a timely manner if vital

Resolve or further raise any difficult issues faced

Support preparation of documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close

Develop a good knowledge of the general ledger and group reporting pertaining to the parties

Liaise with other GBS internal teams to ensure that the data being entered into the ledger is accurate.

Liaise with senior partners internally and externally as and when vital

Key Challenges

This covers Key Decisions and to what extent? Types of relationship internally and externally that the person required maintaining contact with

This position’s primary interfaces are:

Internal

GBS teams

GBS business partners

External

Auditors

Qualification & Experience and Proficiencies

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting.

Recognised professional accounting qualification (e.g. MIA, ACCA, CPA, CIMA).

Minimum of 4 - 8 years of work experience in general and/or financial accounting.

Required Criteria

English language proficiency.

Preferred Criteria

Shared service centre experience.

SAP system experience

Open for ANZ (morning) shift



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

