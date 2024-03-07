ARC Controller - US Terminals & Pipelines

Job summary

Finance



Finance Group



Location: Chicago, IL office 60%/Home 40% No relocation is provided

Do you want to join a company whose aim is to make a real difference to the sustainability of our planet? bp is on a journey to transform our business to do just that. It won’t be straightforward and there will be challenges along the way. We are up for it, are you?

The ARC Controller delivers all accounting, reporting and control activities related to the US Terminals & Pipelines business with direct oversight and leadership with the FERC Reporting Team and the Tulsa Revenue Team (3 direct reports).

In this role you will deliver financial reporting and ensure compliance with the Group Accounting and Reporting Requirements, FERC reporting standards, ensuring all finance, accounting and control processes meet the required standards and all financial records are valid, complete, and accurate.

Ability to work through complex situations while delivering with a high degree of accuracy.

Create and maintain a robust control environment with processes that adhere to Group control objective requirements.

Contribute to and coordinate annual external reporting requirements.

Ensure compliance with and governance of Delegation of Authority (DofA) limits and assist the business with DofA needs as appropriate.

Coordinate, provide input or perform necessary quarterly close group defined activities, like Due Diligence, Quarterly Analytical Review, Balance Sheet Assurance, etc.

Build effective and constructive relationships with Global Business Services (GBS), business finance and PPM teams maintaining a Finance One Team environment and connectivity with the business.

Lead the FERC Reporting Team and the Tulsa Revenue Team to ensure timely and accurate quarterly submissions and monthly revenue accounting.

The successful candidate wears many hats–often at the same time. You must be confident, innovative, and agile, with the ability to manage multiple/conflicting priorities against tight deadlines. You are a phenomenal communicator - both oral and written, a relationship builder, and a strategic problem solver. You pay attention to detail, can handle complex situations, and drive continuous improvement initiatives. And of course, the Controller must have expertise and at least ten years’ experience in accounting, reporting, and control processes in line with group reporting standards. (IFRS)

Bachelor’s Degree ideally in finance and accounting, CPA, or relevant experience.

Good understanding of ERP and financial reporting systems.

Project Management experience with strong analytical skills, numeracy, and strong financial understanding

Professional accounting qualifications (e.g. ACCA, CPA, CIMA) are a plus!

At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



